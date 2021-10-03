CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Restaurants

Drunk at the bar: are small businesses responsible for customers’ behavior?

By Gene Marks
The Guardian
The Guardian
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37fjuN_0cFevNyQ00
‘This story is a strong reminder to any small business that chooses to let customers behave in a potentially unsafe way on their premises.’

Should a small business be responsible for their customers’ behavior? That’s the question the owners of La Fogata Mexican Grill wrestled with this summer. The Texas-based restaurant was ordered by a court to pay $5.5m to a customer after he filed a civil lawsuit saying he was given too much alcohol.

According to the Houston Chronicle, the incident occurred in 2019 when Daniel Rawls visited La Fogata and knocked back one too many drinks. Rawls got into an altercation with another drunk customer in the restaurant’s parking lot and sustained a head injury.

Rawls sued the restaurant, claiming that the bartender on duty at the time not only allowed him and his sparring partner to drink too much, but also failed to call an ambulance after Rawls was injured. As a result, Rawls – who, according to the report, has a “history of excessive drinking,” has twice spent time in jail for public intoxication and was recently arrested for drunk-driving – said he sustained a “serious and debilitating head injury” partly caused by the “uneven parking lot” at the restaurant.

The owner of the restaurant refused to respond to the lawsuit. Now Rawls has $5.5m.

From all the reports I’ve read, it appears Rawls has problems with alcohol, and it’s hard for me to believe that the restaurant owner or the bartender couldn’t recognize that. So why wasn’t Rawls stopped? The court found that La Fogata’s owner simply didn’t provide the necessary training so the bartenders could see the signs of excessive drunkenness and stopped serving the customer.

Should the customer have been cut off sooner for safety reasons? Were the restaurant owner and bartender ignoring the obvious signs of intoxication in order to profit from selling a few more drinks? For many restaurant owners, struggling to recover their financial footing after the pandemic year, every customer counts, and every dollar counts. So yeah, that’s possible. And if that’s the case there’s no excuse. Besides injuring himself, Rawls could have injured someone else.

But of equal concern is that, even in the midst of mask mandates, vaccine requirements, labor shortages and rising food costs, business owners may now have to babysit adults. And then out shell out millions if someone misbehaves.

“Accountability doesn’t exist any more,” complains Dante on Barstool Sports. “Everything bad that happens has to be somebody else’s fault. It’s never the result of poor decisions or actions. Rawls wasn’t at fault for [not handling] his liquor and [being] responsible for himself, even though he is an adult. It was the bartender’s fault for pouring the drinks. Actually, it was the bartender’s fault, and the manager who trained him. It was all of their faults. Not Daniel Rawls’s.”

This story is a strong reminder to any small business that chooses to let customers behave in a potentially unsafe way on their premises. If injury occurs, regardless of how irresponsible the customer is, those business owners could be held liable. Yes, you are responsible for your customers’ behavior. In the case of the Fogata Mexican Grill, this was a $5.5m lesson that I’m sure the owner will never forget.

Comments / 2

Related
AFP

Pandemic saviors, food delivery apps now under fire

Meal delivery services became essential during the pandemic, when millions of Americans were under lockdown and restaurants were shut to visitors. But these days the platforms are increasingly finding themselves under fire, with politicians seeking to regulate the industry and restaurateurs accusing the likes of DoorDash, Grubhub and Uber Eats of freeloading. And they are looking for ways to do without them. In just the first nine months of this year, DoorDash has likely filled over 1 billion orders, most of them in the US, where the company is the market leader. But Mathieu Palombino, founder of the New York-based pizza chain Motorino, calls the boost provided by delivery apps a "big illusion" because more orders don't bring bigger profits to restaurants.
PUBLIC HEALTH
FOX 21 Online

Businesses are Busy with Customers Winterizing

TWIN PORTS- Northlanders are preparing for the winter season in more ways than one, getting ready before the first snowfall. Local businesses are seeing an uptick in customers, whether people are looking for a new pair of snow boots or winterizing their vehicles. Northwest Outlet in Superior is flooded with...
SUPERIOR, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Alcohol#Liquor#Bartender#Food Drink#La Fogata Mexican Grill#The Houston Chronicle
TrendHunter.com

Small Business Management Apps

The 'Airbooks' app is positioned as an all-in-one solution for micro and small businesses that will help them to take more control over their processes for a more intuitive approach to management. The app is capable of handling all of the accounting including purchase bills, sending invoices, estimates, payments made,...
SMALL BUSINESS
Crain's Cleveland Business

Focus: Small Business

This week's Crain's Focus section covers the growth of co-working and its transition to the mainstream. Plus, a Brecksville-based software source code provider aims to protect companies' most important data, an Akron office/co-working space serves as a place for car collectors to gather and store their beloved vehicles, and tax tips on cryptocurrency 'staking.' Here is a brief look at the stories included in this section:
AKRON, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Small Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
kisswtlz.com

KISS Small Business Spotlight

Hey! It’s your Afternoon Girlfriend Yvonne Daniels, and each month I will be shining the light on phenomenal, local small businesses via Social Stream Live inside the KISS Small Business Spotlight!. If you would like for your small business to be featured, tell us all about your business here:. In...
SMALL BUSINESS
TrendHunter.com

Supportive Small Business Wallpapers

The last few years have been immensely challenging for small businesses and Yelp and Chasing Paper collaborated to create a limited-edition wallpaper to benefit them. There are three wallpaper prints to choose from, each of which features highly rated small businesses from across the country. The proceeds from the sale of these wallpapers will be fed back to the community through nonprofits that are devoted to supporting local entrepreneurs and business communities.
SMALL BUSINESS
WKBW-TV

Free seminars for small businesses: Business Unusual: Big Ideas for Small Businesses

AT&T has a series of free seminars called Business Unusual: Big Ideas for Small Businesses. Shark Tank’s Barbara Corcoran shares more about these webinars. Some of the issues small businesses are facing includes the supply chain issues. Barbara says supply chain issues are more important to small business than to any large business because they’ve been there before, they know what to do and they have buying clout, but for the small businesses that ordered early they are going to have a great Christmas season.
SMALL BUSINESS
gisuser.com

5 Sustainability Practices for Small Businesses

With the world under immense pressure of depleting resources and environmental degradation, there’s no better time to invest in environmentally-conscious practices than now. Numerous environmental atrocities keep showing up every day, with each getting worse than ever. According to business leader Kimin Tanoto, the human race has forsaken its balance and co-existence with nature, with the gain–first mentality creeping over environmental sustainability.
ADVOCACY
Forbes

Three Major Consumer Behavior Shifts Driving The Future Of Customer Experiences

John Hernandez, EVP and General Manager, Genesys Multicloud, Genesys. In many ways, 2020 marked a change in how digitalization impacted both individuals and businesses. Consumers have adjusted the way they live and work, and delivering on those consumer preferences has become the new business battleground. In fact, 70% of consumers believe that a business is only as good as its customer service, with 67% of customers willing to pay more for brands that offer better service.
ECONOMY
Public Radio International PRI

Facebook outage affects small businesses

On Monday, Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp were offline for reasons that are unclear. That left billions of users without social media. In some places, WhatsApp specifically is depended on for everyday communication and for small businesses around the world. The World’s host Marco Werman talks to Elsie Ewudzie-Sampson, who runs a grocery delivery in Accra, Ghana, about how the outage disrupted her business and how she'll prepare for future outages.
SMALL BUSINESS
businessnewsdaily.com

Small Business Gives Best Customer Service

Americans are fed up with bad customer service and they are willing to pay more to be treated better. The good news for small business owners, however, is that 81 percent of consumers think small business delivers better service than big businesses do. That’s the discovery of a new survey...
SMALL BUSINESS
miltonscene.com

Finding your small business niche-Small Business Corner

Finding your small business niche – Small Business Corner. Finding a market where your small business can thrive will only increase your success potential. But, before you start a new business or try to grow your current business, you may want to consider finding a niche where you can specialize and grow. Hopefully these steps will help you to find a niche with growth potential.
SMALL BUSINESS
Best Life

Walmart Shoppers Are Outraged the Store Is Getting Rid of This

We all know there's no more exciting shopping time than the holidays, but it's also the most expensive. According to the National Retail Federation, the average person in the U.S. spends about $1,000 during the holiday season, and most of us are looking to find ways to curb those costs. Walmart, which is known for its low prices as is, has long had sales, programs, and policies that help customers get the most bang for their buck, especially during the holidays.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
The Guardian

The Guardian

28K+
Followers
19K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy