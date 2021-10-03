Your phone hit by DANGEROUS Flubot malware? Know how to fight hackers

A security flaw in Amazon’s Kindle e-reader could allow attackers to gain root access and steal money and data. This is the first time such an attack has been publicized. Amazon has released fixes for those flaws and would be installed automatically once it is connected to the internet. There are no antivirus signatures for ebooks (except pdf) without or without using a computer to transfer ebooks, there is no way your anti-malware software would alert you to the problem.

