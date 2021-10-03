PlayStation 5 free games for Death Stranding, Sackboy rolled out

We’re super excited to announce the newest update for Stranded Deep going live tomorrow – which includes co-op online. While players have enjoyed playing solo, the community has been asking for a Co-op Multiplayer mode since the game’s launch. It’s something we have wanted to deliver for the community and have been working hard with our partners for over a year. We’re very happy to announce the arrival of this feature which is available tomorrow, September 28! This is a free update for existing players and part of the game for new players getting stranded for the first time.

