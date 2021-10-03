CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
PlayStation 5 free games for Death Stranding, Sackboy rolled out

Oct. 3—Sony has informed users that it has introduced PlayStation 5 free game trials. This will allow gamers to play two games for free for a fixed number of hours, according to a new report. The games will be fully accessible to PS5 gamers during this period, which will reportedly extend to the end of October and gamers are now receiving notifications about trying out popular games from PlayStation Studios.

