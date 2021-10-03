West Virginia's governor wants residents to get vaccinated for his dog. But not enough are getting the shot.

CHARLESTON — Gov. Jim Justice said Friday anyone 18 and older can fit into the qualifications to receive a COVID Pfizer vaccine booster shot. Justice said during his pandemic briefing the decision by U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Director Rochelle Walensky to overrule more restrictive criteria for the booster shot “opens the flood gates” for virtually everyone who has received the Pfizer vaccine at least six months ago to get the booster.

HEALTH ・ 14 DAYS AGO