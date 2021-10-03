CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Morgantown, WV

West Virginia's governor wants residents to get vaccinated for his dog. But not enough are getting the shot.

By Frances Stead Sellers
Pittsburgh Post-Gazette
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBefore she gathered her staff for a Zoom meeting two weeks ago, Laura Jones wrestled over how to tell them that everyone must receive a coronavirus vaccination by Oct. 1. “I avoided calling it a mandate; I said it was a requirement,” said Ms. Jones, executive director of Milan Puskar Health Right, a free clinic in Morgantown, W.Va., whose board of directors made the call.

www.post-gazette.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
Morgantown, WV
Government
City
Charleston, WV
State
West Virginia State
City
Morgantown, WV
Times West Virginian

W.Va. governor: Go get vaccine booster

CHARLESTON — Gov. Jim Justice said Friday anyone 18 and older can fit into the qualifications to receive a COVID Pfizer vaccine booster shot. Justice said during his pandemic briefing the decision by U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Director Rochelle Walensky to overrule more restrictive criteria for the booster shot “opens the flood gates” for virtually everyone who has received the Pfizer vaccine at least six months ago to get the booster.
HEALTH
wvpublic.org

Boosters Offered For West Virginia's Nursing Home Residents

COVID-19 booster shots are now widely available to nursing home residents across the state who received the Pfizer vaccine. State officials say they are directing third doses to West Virginia's most vulnerable residents. Retired Maj. Gen. Jim Hoyer, who leads the state’s vaccine distribution, said all eligible nursing home residents...
HEALTH SERVICES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jim Justice
WTRF- 7News

West Virginia hospitals to get money for staffing issues

West Virginia is sending out funding to help reimburse stressed hospitals for staffing issues during the coronavirus pandemic. Department of Health and Human Resources Secretary Bill Crouch says about 40 hospitals will receive $17 million in the next few days to cover costs from the pandemic’s surge in August. That includes overtime and staff retention […]
HEALTH SERVICES
WVNews

Operations getting back to normal at WorKForce West Virginia

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — After more than a year of changes and uncertainly, operations at WorkForce West Virginia have returned to a semblance of normalcy, according to acting Commissioner Scott Adkins. The state agency, which falls under the umbrella of the Commerce Department, oversees the state’s unemployment insurance program...
CHARLESTON, WV
NBC Connecticut

Governor Gets Booster Shot at Durham Fair

Eligible Conn. Residents Can Start Getting Pfizer Booster Shots. Gov. Ned Lamont said on Twitter that he got his booster shot at the Durham Fair on Saturday. "Getting your booster shot is so easy! Same with your first shot," Lamont said in a tweet. Eligible Americans, from the elderly to...
DURHAM, CT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Dog#West Virginia University#Guns#Zoom#Milan Puskar Health Right#Republican#Democratic
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Dogs
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
CVS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Walgreens
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
kasu.org

Governor gets booster shot, outlines efforts to reduce quarantine activity

Gov. Asa Hutchinson received his Pfizer booster shot Tuesday (Sept. 28) moments before he held his weekly COVID-19 pandemic press conference. The governor, his wife and Arkansas Secretary of Health Dr. Jose Romero got their boosters shot on live television to encourage others to get vaccinated, the governor said. Hutchinson...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Washington Post

Manchin wants to limit federal spending. West Virginia gets more than its share.

Last month, Sen. Joe Manchin III (D-W.Va.) penned a Wall Street Journal op-ed headlined “Why I Won’t Support Spending Another $3.5 Trillion,” writing that “by significantly reducing the size of any possible reconciliation bill to only what America can afford and needs to spend, we can and will build a better and stronger nation for all our families.”
CONGRESS & COURTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy