It can’t be overstated: Bethlehem Steel was Bethlehem. And when the industry titan declared bankruptcy 20 years ago this week, it was a death knell. Steelmaking here had already stopped and the company was selling off property to keep itself afloat. Some hoped government intervention and negotiations with labor unions could stave off the inevitable, but it was too late: Steel would close for good two years later.

BETHLEHEM, PA ・ 7 HOURS AGO