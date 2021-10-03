Lancaster County Man Charged with Aggravated Assault After Victim Found Covered in Blood

LANCASTER, PA — Manor Township Police arrested a man on Aggravated Assault and Terroristic Threats charges. Authorities state that on Saturday, September 18, 2021, at 6:38 am, Officer Phil Eck received a report of a stabbing in the 2900 block of Charlestown Road, Lancaster. Upon Officer Eck’s arrival, he found a white male covered in blood. Officer Eck, learned that Justin Warner, 43, Lancaster was the suspect and had fled the scene in a GMC Safari. The victim stated that Warner raised a knife at him and stated he was going to kill him. Officer Eck was assisted by the Lancaster County Detectives to conduct numerous interviews. Warner was subsequently picked up later that day and he waived his rights and was interviewed. During the interview, he admitted to striking the male victim but did so with an adjustable wrench. Officers obtained consent to search the vehicle that Warner was driving and they found a 10″ adjustable wrench. When Warner was shown this tool he stated that is what he used to hit the male over the head. The male was treated and released from the hospital for a concussion and laceration to the head. Warner was charged with aggravated assault and terroristic threats.