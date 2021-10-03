Douglas Lake Levels

Nice big home close to all that Sevier County has to offer. If you are not interested in Sevier County then head the opposite direction toward Dandridge. Dandridge is a quaint little town with it's main draw being Douglas Lake with 550 miles of shoreline. If that's not enough lake for you then Cherokee Lake is a short drive and it has 450 miles of Shoreline. Talk about location! I-40 is 5 minutes with Knoxville only 20 minutes away. This home is a fixer upper but you can live in the home while fixing it just how you want. The roof was replaced in 2016. The Heat Pump was new in 2017 and all appliances will remain. There are double pane windows, a carport on the main level, a basement garage, city water, and the home sits on a .68 acre lot in a nice area. Inside features include main level laundry room, kitchen/dining combo, large living room, 3BR/2BA on the main level, a living room in the basement, and a couple of bonus rooms and bathroom in the basement. If you are looking for a place in Sevier County or Jefferson County, this home is in a prime location for access the either. The Lakes and Mountains are calling!

SEVIERVILLE, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO