CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

Douglas Lake Levels

Citizen Tribune
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDouglas Dam is on the French Broad River in East Tennessee. The reservoir extends 43 miles upriver from the dam through the foothills of the Great Smoky Mountains.

www.citizentribune.com

Comments / 0

Related
WTAP

Mountwood Park lake being drained to fix sedimentary levels

WAVERLY, W.Va. (WTAP) - Officials at Mountwood Park are draining the lake. Park officials are doing this to treat the sedimentary levels in the lake. Wood County parks director, Jeremy Cross, says that the levels are so high that those traveling by boat have difficulty getting to the center of the lake.
WAVERLY, WV
i-70scout.com

Emergency public fish salvage begins immediately at Johnstown Reservoir

FORT COLLINS, Colo. – Colorado Parks and Wildlife is announcing an emergency public fish salvage at Johnstown Reservoir, effective immediately (Wednesday, Oct. 6). The fish salvage has been enacted so the Town of Johnstown can completely drain the reservoir to allow for emergency repairs to be made on the dam.
JOHNSTOWN, CO
Duluth News Tribune

Lake Superior water level continues to drop

Lake Superior dropped more than it usually does in September and continues to fall below normal water levels for early autumn. The International Lake Superior Board of Control on Tuesday reported that the lake’s level dropped 2 inches in September, more than the usual 0.8-inch decline, thanks to continued dry conditions across most of the lake’s watershed.
LAKE COUNTY, MN
kqennewsradio.com

FIRE DANGER LEVEL AT CRATER LAKE REDUCED TO HIGH

The fire danger level within Crater Lake National Park has dropped from extreme to high, due to recent moisture and predicted cooler temperatures. Marsha McCabe of the National Park Service said fire restrictions and the fire ban implemented during the summer have been rescinded. McCabe said these rules still apply to fires within the park:
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Reservoir#East Tennessee#French Broad River
Paris Post-Intelligencer

Falling lake levels greet fall fishermen — be careful out there

Nice stable weather across the region has greeted Kentucky Lake anglers this week, making it a pleasure to be out and about. Light winds have been the norm and cool mornings with a touch of fog at times kicked off the start that had fishermen shedding jackets and shirts by midday.
PARIS, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
wnynewsnow.com

Heads Up Boaters! Chautauqua Lake Level Scheduled To Drop Next Month

CELORON – As we get into the fall, those on Chautauqua Lake need make plans to remove their boats and docks from the water before October 20, especially if lower water levels may impact removal plans. “Starting on that date the Warner Dam will open and Chautauqua Lake levels will...
CELORON, NY
Paso Robles Daily News

Lake Nacimiento water level takes a deep dive

–Low water levels at Lake Nacimiento are concerning visitors and residents of the area. Since construction on the dam at Nacimiento River was completed in 1956, the 18-mile long lake and its 165 miles of shoreline have become a popular recreation destination and home to the Heritage Ranch and Oak Shores communities and the Lake Nacimiento Resort.
SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, CA
Citizen Tribune

1320 Willow Creek Lane, Sevierville, TN 37862

Nice big home close to all that Sevier County has to offer. If you are not interested in Sevier County then head the opposite direction toward Dandridge. Dandridge is a quaint little town with it's main draw being Douglas Lake with 550 miles of shoreline. If that's not enough lake for you then Cherokee Lake is a short drive and it has 450 miles of Shoreline. Talk about location! I-40 is 5 minutes with Knoxville only 20 minutes away. This home is a fixer upper but you can live in the home while fixing it just how you want. The roof was replaced in 2016. The Heat Pump was new in 2017 and all appliances will remain. There are double pane windows, a carport on the main level, a basement garage, city water, and the home sits on a .68 acre lot in a nice area. Inside features include main level laundry room, kitchen/dining combo, large living room, 3BR/2BA on the main level, a living room in the basement, and a couple of bonus rooms and bathroom in the basement. If you are looking for a place in Sevier County or Jefferson County, this home is in a prime location for access the either. The Lakes and Mountains are calling!
SEVIERVILLE, TN
Citizen Tribune

Thousands come to Heritage Days

The people of Hawkins County love their Heritage Days Festival. The 42nd Annual Heritage Days had a little bit of something for everybody Saturday in downtown Rogersville. As far as festivals go, Heritage Days has been rated the best by various groups over the years. Hawkins County native Tony Mowdy...
HAWKINS COUNTY, TN
WSJM

Great Lakes Water Levels Drop In September

There are lower water levels on Lake Superior. Physical scientist with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers says Lake Superior along with Lakes Michigan and Huron had lower water levels in September. “Across the board, considering where we were a couple of years ago and even last year, all the...
POLITICS
Erie Times-News

Lake Erie tribs at low levels as steelhead stage at creek mouths: NW Pa. fishing report

To be successful at steelhead fishing in Pennsylvania, you must be willing to adapt to ever-changing water flow and water color on a daily basis in the fall. “Steelhead fishing around Erie has been very good,” said Jake at FishUSA. “The mouths of the streams are absolutely on fire when the lake is flat. The streams have decent numbers of fish in them, but with little water flow, the steelhead are skittish. Twenty Mile and other east side streams are very low with almost no flow.”
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Fox40

Red Flag Warning in effect for Greater Lake Tahoe, Truckee area

(KTXL) — A Red Flag Warning is in effect for the Greater Lake Tahoe and Truckee area until early Tuesday morning. The warning was issued just before 4 a.m. Monday and is expected to last through 5 a.m. Tuesday, the National Weather Service announced. “The combination of gusty winds and...
TRUCKEE, CA
The Independent

‘Lost village’ in Lake District re-appears after water levels drop

A ‘lost village’ in the Lake District which vanished when a valley was flooded to create a reservoir in the 1930s has dramatically re-appeared due to falling water levels. Haunting photos show remnants of Mardale Green in Cumbria, including a 17th-century humpback bridge and the outline of its streets. What...
POLITICS
Only In North Carolina

The Most Unique Campground In North Carolina That’s Pure Magic

Have you ever camped in tent? How about a camper? Okay… and what about a tepee? Camping, as you know, comes in many forms from primitive, back country trips all the way to the other end of the spectrum where camping takes place in a $200,000 RV. Somewhere in the middle of that spectrum you’ll […] The post The Most Unique Campground In North Carolina That’s Pure Magic appeared first on Only In Your State.
HOBBIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy