Grundy, VA

RAM clinic returns to Grundy, Va., with free healthcare

By Staff Report
 7 days ago

GRUNDY, Va. — Remote Area Medical (RAM), a major nonprofit provider of pop-up clinics delivering free, quality dental, vision and medical care to underserved and uninsured individuals, will return to Grundy, Va. on Saturday, October 2 and Sunday, October 3, to provide free care.

This will be RAM’s 19th clinic in Buchanan County, clinic officials said in their announcement.

All RAM services are free, and no ID is required. Free dental, vision and medical services will be provided on a first-come, first-served basis, clinic officials said.

The two-day clinic, in collaboration with members from the local community, will be held at Riverview Elementary/ Middle School located at 27382 Riverside Dr. Grundy, Va. 24614.

“It’s a privilege, honor, and blessing to serve the people of Grundy,” said Community Host Group leader Frannie Milton. “Some have lost everything due to the pandemic and recent flooding in the area, so our goal is to alleviate some of their suffering by providing dental, medical, and vision care to those who need it.”

Services available at the clinic will include dental cleanings, dental fillings, dental extractions, dental x-rays, eye exams, glaucoma testing, eyeglass prescriptions, eyeglasses made on-site, women’s health exams, mammograms, Pap smears, flu vaccines, COVID-19 vaccines, and general medical exams, clinic officials said.

Bluefield, WV
Media Account for Bluefield Daily Telegraph

