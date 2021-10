Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel was pleased for goalscorer Timo Werner after victory over Southampton. Werner struck at a crucial moment in the game during the 3-1 win. Tuchel said, "I'm happy for Timo and I'm happy for the team. There was some relief when he scored for sure because it was 1-1 at the time with not too long to go and we came into the game off the back of two defeats.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 7 DAYS AGO