The Script are 'so excited' about releasing Greatest Hits album

femalefirst.co.uk
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Script's frontman Danny O’Donoghue says there's nothing better than releasing a Greatest Hits album, despite other artists not being so keen on the feat. The Script says there's nothing better than releasing a Greatest Hits album. Whilst most artists are not keen on the idea of producing a Greatest...

www.femalefirst.co.uk

