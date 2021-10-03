FWB Kingdom Over Castles arts ministry returns with second performance of play 'Deception'
FORT WALTON BEACH — Andre Harrell II felt like he was starting from nothing. His Christian arts ministry, Kingdom Over Castles, had much success with its first illustrated sermon, or stage play, “Deception,” and was one month away from performing “God of Miracles,” when COVID-19 shut down the production. The performance was canceled and the ministry lost everything financially, as well as most of its cast members, he said.www.nwfdailynews.com
