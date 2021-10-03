Detroit's Carr Center at 30: 'We want to take the African American culture to the world'
Carr Center staffers were scoping out their new digs in Midtown Detroit when they had an “accident by divine order,” as director Oliver Ragsdale put it. At the Park Shelton on Woodward, the long-running Black arts organization had secured a former retail space to be renovated into a performance studio. That’s when someone glanced up and caught a glimpse of ornate plastering above the current drop ceiling.www.freep.com
Comments / 1