Mike Woodson and Isiah Thomas want the fans to come along for a new era of Indiana basketball

Bloomington, IN — Indiana Hoosiers men's basketball under a new head coach this season in Hoosier alum and former NBA Coach Mike Woodson. At media day, Woodson said he's pleased with where his team is at. "I expected the defense to be ahead of the offense. I’ve always coached that way, where I put the defense ahead of the offense because I know defense, if you get a solid foundation, everybody buys in, you give yourself a chance to win ballgames," Woodson said.

BLOOMINGTON, IN ・ 11 DAYS AGO