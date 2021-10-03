Mike Woodson and Isiah Thomas want the fans to come along for a new era of Indiana basketball
“We will get back on top,” Indiana head coach Mike Woodson said on Saturday during Hoosier Hysteria. “We want to give you something to be proud of.”. As he spoke those words, an echo of cheers and applause swarmed Assembly Hall. Woodson spoke in front of a crowd that included several commits and recruiting prospects. For them, it was Woodson’s attempt to lure them to IU. But, it was also a recruiting pitch for the fans.www.thedailyhoosier.com
