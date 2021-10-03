CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mike Woodson and Isiah Thomas want the fans to come along for a new era of Indiana basketball

Cover picture for the article“We will get back on top,” Indiana head coach Mike Woodson said on Saturday during Hoosier Hysteria. “We want to give you something to be proud of.”. As he spoke those words, an echo of cheers and applause swarmed Assembly Hall. Woodson spoke in front of a crowd that included several commits and recruiting prospects. For them, it was Woodson’s attempt to lure them to IU. But, it was also a recruiting pitch for the fans.

Woodson wants to lead Hoosiers basketball back to pinnacle

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) — Trayce Jackson-Davis made up his mind about Mike Woodson after one, 10-minute meeting. He wanted to play for Indiana's new coach. Race Thompson and two other players who thought about leaving the program needed a little more time before reaching the same conclusion. Now all four and a flurry of new teammates are on board with Woodson as they start writing a new chapter in Hoosiers history.
IU's Mike Woodson knows they have work to do if they want to hang banners

Bloomington, IN — Indiana Hoosiers men's basketball under a new head coach this season in Hoosier alum and former NBA Coach Mike Woodson. At media day, Woodson said he's pleased with where his team is at. "I expected the defense to be ahead of the offense. I’ve always coached that way, where I put the defense ahead of the offense because I know defense, if you get a solid foundation, everybody buys in, you give yourself a chance to win ballgames," Woodson said.
Mike Woodson’s new practice tradition, expectations for the program and other things we learned at IU’s media day

Mike Woodson, Indiana’s newly appointed head basketball coach, has made his standards blatantly clear. He’s done so by starting a new tradition for the team every day before practice. The players huddle together and crane their necks to look at the rafters. First at the 22 Big Ten titles. Then at the five national championships.
Transcript: Mike Woodson’s comments at IU’s media day

New Indiana coach Mike Woodson addressed the media for close to 30 minutes on Monday afternoon at the team’s media day. You can watch the full press conference here, but a full transcript of his comments is available below:. Q. How do you feel The Bahamas was important for you...
IU basketball: Mike Woodson says Trayce Jackson-Davis can make jumpers if he just shoots them

How does a first team All-Big Ten, third team All-American, and Wooden Award finalist forward improve his already dominant game?. That Trayce Jackson-Davis was able to accomplish those lofty accolades without posing much of a threat to score outside of the paint, and while not really trusting his right hand, speaks volumes to just how powerful his core competencies are.
IU hoop media day: Everything Mike Woodson had to say

Earlier this afternoon, Indiana head coach Mike Woodson and his players met with the press at the program's annual media day. Q. How do you feel The Bahamas was important for you as a coach and the players?. MIKE WOODSON: Well, seeing that this is my first go around at...
Woodson, Fans Mark Return To Assembly Hall With Hoosier Hysteria

It was a Hoosier homecoming for Indiana men’s basketball coach Mike Woodson Saturday – and for the several thousand fans who filed into Assembly Hall for the first time in more than a year and a half. The occasion was Hoosier Hysteria, the annual fan fest introducing the IU men’s...
Indiana coach Mike Woodson wants to play Kentucky again

New Indiana head coach Mike Woodson says he wants to play Kentucky again. Speaking at IU’s media day earlier this week, Woodson said he wants to get his team back to the point of playing the likes of Kentucky, UCLA and Kansas. Here are some excerpts of Woodson’s comments:. “I...
The Mike Woodson Way -- Playing for Championships

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Mike Woodson's next great athletic challenge looms and perspective is as clear and pure as the jump shot that once lit up scoreboards across the Big Ten. "We're not here just to play, man," he says. "There's always been a lot at stake here." Woodson is not...
