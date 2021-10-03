LSU fans call to fire Ed Orgeron following Tigers dreadful loss to Auburn
LSU fans’ frustrations of Ed Orgeron are boiling over in Baton Rouge after the Tigers dropped a dreadful game against Auburn. The Auburn Tigers hadn’t won in Death Valley since 1999, and quarterback Bo Nix led the upset charge in heroic style, too. LSU couldn’t tackle Nix throughout the game, and it couldn’t bust a grape in the running game. The Bayou Bengals rushed for just 33 yards. Seriously.www.saturdaydownsouth.com
Comments / 0