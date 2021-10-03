CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
College Sports

LSU fans call to fire Ed Orgeron following Tigers dreadful loss to Auburn

By SDS Staff
saturdaydownsouth.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLSU fans’ frustrations of Ed Orgeron are boiling over in Baton Rouge after the Tigers dropped a dreadful game against Auburn. The Auburn Tigers hadn’t won in Death Valley since 1999, and quarterback Bo Nix led the upset charge in heroic style, too. LSU couldn’t tackle Nix throughout the game, and it couldn’t bust a grape in the running game. The Bayou Bengals rushed for just 33 yards. Seriously.

www.saturdaydownsouth.com

Comments / 0

Related
FanSided

Ed Orgeron contract: What is Ed Orgeron’s buyout if fired by LSU?

If LSU decides to part ways with head coach Ed Orgeron, they will have to buy him out. How much will Orgeron’s buyout be if he’s fired?. After another loss to a ranked opponent, the hourglass for how much longer Ed Orgeron will remain LSU’s head coach is quickly waning. The 3-2 Tigers opened their season with a loss to UCLA and took another blow to the chin last weekend when they lost to No. 18 Auburn. With each loss, dating back to last season, many are clamoring for the departure of the championship-winning coach.
COLLEGE SPORTS
saturdaydownsouth.com

Ed Orgeron shredded for postgame comment after LSU's loss to Kentucky

Kentucky ran the ball for 330 yards Saturday night against LSU. Ed Orgeron said he was surprised by the Wildcats’ ground game. As you might expect, Orgeron is getting shredded on Twitter for that comment. Orgeron being surprised by the Cats pounding the rock raises the question of how closely he studied the film. Kentucky’s Chris Rodriguez entered Saturday with 104 carries for 621 rushing yards, a conference-leading average of 124.20 yards per game.
KENTUCKY STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kentucky State
State
Alabama State
State
Florida State
State
Arkansas State
FanSided

LSU football: 3 big names to target to replace Ed Orgeron

If the LSU football program needs to replace Ed Orgeron, look for them to swing for the fences. Not even a full two years removed from a perfect national title-winning season, and LSU football head coach Ed Orgeron is already on the hot seat. The Bayou Bengals lost their first...
AUBURN, AL
Bleacher Report

Dan Patrick: Ed Orgeron Could Be Fired by LSU for HC Who Can Recruit Arch Manning

Arch Manning is from Louisiana, but the state's flagship college football program may need to make a change if it is going to convince him to join its team. On Wednesday, Dan Patrick cited a source who told him, "LSU has to hire someone who can get into the Arch Manning sweepstakes, and that person is not Ed Orgeron."
NFL
saturdaydownsouth.com

Paul Finebaum offers warning about Ed Orgeron's future following latest loss

LSU suffered a difficult loss Saturday night in Tiger Stadium against Auburn, and it did not help Ed Orgeron’s standing with the LSU faithful. Given the Tigers’ upcoming schedule, Orgeron needs a huge turnaround to be able to right the ship, and get things back on track. That was the view of ESPN commentator Paul Finebaum, who spoke on the ESPN College Football Podcast.
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bo Nix
Person
Ed Orgeron
AL.com

Ed Orgeron confirms LSU players regain eligibility before Auburn game

Ed Orgeron announced Wednesday receiver Jontre Kirklin and defensive end Soni Fonua will be eligible when LSU hosts No. 22 Auburn on Saturday. Kirklin and Fonua missed the first four games of the season, reportedly because of academic issues. “We’re very happy,” Orgeron said, per The Advocate. “I’m very complimentary...
AUBURN, AL
FanSided

LSU Football: Total wild card option to replace Ed Orgeron in Baton Rouge

On Friday, I went over the five coaches that I think are the most likely options to replace Ed Orgeron as LSU Football‘s head coach in 2022 (if Orgeron ends up being fired). (Note: I left Texas A&M head coach Jimbo Fisher off the above list for a reason. I know he has a history at LSU and a connection to Tigers athletic director Scott Woodward, but I don’t think his current contract with the Aggies makes him an option for LSU. I’m not also not sure if that’s the direction Woodward will go in.)
BATON ROUGE, LA
FanSided

LSU Football: How much is Ed Orgeron’s buyout?

If LSU football chooses to part ways with head coach Ed Orgeron at any point this year, it won’t be cheap. Orgeron signed a six-year extension worth more than $42 million in early 2020. The contract extension came after Coach O led the Tigers to a 15-0 record in 2019,...
COLLEGE SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lsu#Get Ed#American Football#The Auburn Tigers#The Bayou Bengals#Baton Rouge#Coach Edorgeron
FanSided

LSU Football: National analyst rightly calls out Ed Orgeron

A national CBS Sports college football analyst called out LSU Football head coach Ed Orgeron on Sunday morning. And I think he’s right. Josh Pate, who covers college football for CBS Sports and 247Sports, called out Orgeron for not taking any blame for the loss to the Auburn Tigers on Saturday night in Baton Rouge.
BATON ROUGE, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Louisiana State University
NewsBreak
College Sports
NFL Teams
Cincinnati Bengals
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
WWL-AMFM

What LSU's Ed Orgeron, Max Johnson said after Kentucky

Ed Orgeron maintained his typical, stoic demeanor following LSU's beatdown at the hands of Kentucky. Starting quarterback Max Johnson had a more difficult time disguising his emotions after the Tigers' latest SEC loss. Asked about his frustration level, the sophomore didn't mince words. “Yea, it freaking sucks, I’m not gonna...
KENTUCKY STATE
FanSided

LSU football fans are ready to fire Ed Orgeron and hire James Franklin

LSU football fans are ready for the program to move on from Ed Orgeron as head coach and replace him with Penn State’s James Franklin. The LSU Tigers won the CFP National Championship after their historic 2019 season under the helm of head coach Ed Orgeron. The 2020 season turned out to be a disaster for LSU football, and as it turns out, 2021 was no better.
COLLEGE SPORTS
On3.com

Ed Orgeron criticism reaches new levels in LSU vs Kentucky

LSU head coach Ed Orgeron has been under fire as LSU struggles for the second consecutive season, with the criticism reaching new levels on Saturday. Trailing Kentucky 28-7 at the end of the third quarter, criticism on Twitter caused Orgeron to be a trending topic as calls for his firing increased.
KENTUCKY STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy