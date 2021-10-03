Kent County identifies main tenant for landfill diversion business park

MUSKEGON COUNTY, MI – The number of commissioners on the Muskegon County board could drop from nine to seven under several redistricting plans under consideration. The county’s apportionment commission likely will vote in a couple of weeks on a new district map that will take effect with the 2022 election. The commission earlier was prepared to vote Monday, Oct. 11, but the Michigan Court of Appeals granted an extension allowing for more time to take public comment.

