Kent County identifies main tenant for landfill diversion business park
KENT COUNTY, MI -- Kent County’s proposed business park aimed at rethinking waste recovery and keeping garbage out of the landfill is getting closer to becoming a reality. On Oct. 7, the Kent County Board of Public Works will consider starting negotiations with two companies, Continuus Materials and Anergia, to become the business park’s “anchor tenant” around which other recycling and waste processing companies will locate.www.mlive.com
