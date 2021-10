The latest U.S. Department of Labor unemployment claims report shows that the number of claims filed around the country are dropping, and Vermont is part of that trend. For the week ending Oct. 2, according to the report, there were 326,000 new unemployment claims, which is a decrease of 38,000 from the previous week's total of 362,000. The drop in the total number of new claims filed is well below the four-week average of 344,000, according to the report.

