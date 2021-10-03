CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kenya's Joyciline Jepkosgei wins first London Marathon

swiowanewssource.com
 7 days ago

LONDON (AP) — Opting for the London Marathon over the defense of her New York title next month paid off for Joyciline Jepkosgei after the Kenyan won on her debut in the British capital on Sunday. Jepkosgei won in two hours, 17 minutes, 43 seconds — making her the seventh...

www.swiowanewssource.com

BBC

London Marathon 2021: Junior doctor Phil Sesemann first British male to finish

What a way to celebrate your birthday. Junior doctor Phil Sesemann turned 29 on Sunday and marked the occasion with a seventh-place finish in the London Marathon. Sesemann, who had never run the distance before, was the first British male to finish, crossing the line just one place behind defending champion Shura Kitata of Ethiopia.
ESPN

Ethiopia's Sisay Lemma claims men's London Marathon win

LONDON -- Ethiopia's Sisay Lemma won the men's London Marathon in a time of two hours four minutes and one second after breaking away from the leading pack late in the race on Sunday. Lemma, who finished on the podium last year, crossed the line 27 seconds ahead of Kenya's...
SPORTS
Kansas City Star

Lemma wins London Marathon, off podium as COVID precaution

Sisay Lemma won the London Marathon for the first time on Sunday but was kept off the podium due to coronavirus protocols. Testing negative allowed the 30-year-old Lemma to race after being deemed a close contact of fellow Ethiopian Kinde Atanaw, who withdrew after a positive test on Saturday. But...
WORLD
uticaphoenix.net

Kenya’s Kipchoge defends Olympic marathon title

SAPPORO, Japan — Kenya’s Eliud Kipchoge pulled away late and no one could come close to catching him as he defended his marathon title at the Tokyo Olympics. Kipchoge finished in 2 hours, 8 minutes, 38 seconds on a breezy and humid Sunday along the streets of Sapporo. It was more than 80 seconds ahead of runner-up Abdi Nageeye of the Netherlands. Bashir Abdi of Belgium earned bronze to close out the track and field portion of the Tokyo Games.
WORLD
Metro International

Athletics-Ethiopia’s Lemma secures maiden London Marathon victory

LONDON (Reuters) -Ethiopia’s Sisay Lemma won the men’s London Marathon in a time of two hours, four minutes and one second after breaking away from the leading pack late in the race on Sunday. In cool and dry conditions, Lemma improved on his podium finish last year to surge ahead...
WORLD
Highsnobiety

Sign up for On's London Marathon Event Program "Point2"

Even for non-runners, marathons are major annual events. For one day only, roads shut down across the city to make way for thousands of people from all over the world to pound the pavement together, as thousands more cheer them on from the sidelines. Considering that most renowned marathons were canceled last year, 2021’s marathon season promises to pack more of a punch than ever before.
WORLD
Indy100

Widow marks wedding anniversary among Macmillan’s London Marathon runners

A woman whose late husband left her a list of challenges will tick off the London Marathon when she joins thousands of runners taking part in the event on Sunday. Mariam Ayad, 37, from Islington north London, will run in memory of her husband, Billy Hookway, on what would have been their second wedding anniversary although they had been together for 18 years.
WORLD
BBC

London Marathon: Kidney donor and man with Down's among runners

A woman who donated a kidney to her best friend joined a man with Down's syndrome among the Welsh runners in this year's London Marathon. Rosie Morgan, 27, from Bridgend, made the donation to her friend Zoe, who suffered kidney failure, in March. Meanwhile, Michael Beynon from Chirk was running...
WORLD
The Guardian

London Marathon’s ‘electric’ return an important step towards normality

The most joyous and uplifting event in the British sporting calendar is back – and this year it will be bigger than ever. Come 9am on Sunday morning, 40,000 people will start a 26.2 mile journey from Blackheath to the Mall as the full-fat version of the London Marathon returns for the first time since 2019. Meanwhile, another 40,000 will run or walk the event “virtually” across the globe during a 24-hour window, making it the biggest mass participation event since lockdown. And with about half a million people expected on the streets to watch, organisers hope it will raise tens of millions for charity – and mark another important step on the journey towards normality.
WORLD
RunnersWorld

Sisay Lemma Surges to Win the 2021 London Marathon, His First Major Victory

At any World Marathon Major not featuring Eliud Kipchoge, the path is typically clear for someone else to stamp their name among the A-list stars of the sport. In the men’s race at the London Marathon on Sunday, Sisay Lemma was that athlete. The 30-year-old Ethiopian powered away from a...
WORLD
swiowanewssource.com

Algeria, Egypt back to winning in World Cup qualifying

CAPE TOWN, South Africa (AP) — Riyad Mahrez scored twice as African champion Algeria romped to a 6-1 win over Niger to return to winning ways in World Cup qualifying on Friday. Egypt took top spot in its group from Libya by edging their encounter 1-0. Ivory Coast claimed the...
swiowanewssource.com

MATCHDAY: England visits Andorra; Denmark on winning run

A look at what’s happening in European soccer on Saturday:. Serbia visits Luxembourg looking to put pressure on group leader Portugal. A win by the Serbs would lift them into the group lead, with one more game played than the Portuguese. Luxembourg is a surprising third after two wins in four games. Ireland makes the long trip to face last-place Azerbaijan looking for its first victory. Portugal will try to keep finely tuned with a friendly against Qatar at Algarve Stadium. Coach Fernando Santos says Cristiano Ronaldo will play.
swiowanewssource.com

Uruguay qualifies for '23 Rugby World Cup, Canada misses out

MONTEVIDEO, Uruguay (AP) — Uruguay qualified for the 2023 Rugby World Cup after downing the United States 34-15 on Saturday while Canada will miss the tournament for the first time after an historic loss to Chile. Uruguay overturned a 19-16 loss to the U.S. in Colorado last weekend to win...
swiowanewssource.com

Pressure mounting on Japan in WCup qualifier vs. Australia

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — With two defeats out of three games already in World Cup qualification, Japan needs to beat Australia on Tuesday in Saitama or face the genuine prospect of missing out on the World Cup for the first time since 1994. In contrast, the Socceroos are in excellent form and will take a huge step towards Qatar with a win.
The Independent

Gareth Southgate hails female referee for England match as watershed moment for gender equality

Gareth Southgate has heralded England’s first match to be refereed by a woman as a watershed occasion for gender equality.Kateryna Monzul will take charge of Saturday’s World Cup qualifier away in Andorra She will officiate the match at the Estadi Nacional, with UEFA’s official website confirming her fellow Ukrainians Maryna Striletska and Svitlana Grushko as assistant referees.France’s Stephanie Frappart will be the VAR with the fourth official and assistant VAR roles filled by men – Denys Shurman and Vikor Matyash respectively.Southgate acknowledged it is a step forward for female officials but is largely uninterested in their sex so long...
UEFA
CBS Boston

Thousands Of Runners Finish Virtual Boston Marathon

BOSTON (CBS) — While the Boston Marathon is taking place on Monday, many runners are completing the race virtually. On Friday, 3,539 athletes finished the marathon. The virtual Boston Marathon is happening between October 8-10. Participants can run the 26.2 miles anywhere in the world during that window to earn their medal. Yesterday, 3,539 athletes finished the 125th Virtual #BostonMarathon from 59 countries 🦄🏅 Swipe through to see finish lines around the globe ➡️#RunTo125 pic.twitter.com/2tlahZPzgf — Boston Marathon (@bostonmarathon) October 9, 2021 There were 28,716 virtual runners registered this year, representing all 50 US states and citizens of 114 countries. The group was 45% men, 55% women.
BOSTON, MA
ESPN

Simone Biles: I should have quit before Tokyo Olympics

Four-time Olympic gold medalist Simone Biles told New York magazine that she should have quit gymnastics "way before Tokyo," where she suffered from a case of "twisties" that derailed her attempt at a record haul of six golds. Biles, 24, dropped out of the opening event at the Summer Games,...
SPORTS
swiowanewssource.com

Born in Bronx, raised in Italy & England, Musah embraces US

PANAMA CITY, Panama (AP) — Yunus Musah visited New York in June with teammate Tim Weah and had a wide-eyed view of the big city. “I remember going to the — what’s that called — that big tall building?” Musah said with a chuckle. It’s Empire State Building, he was...
The Independent

Demi Vollering secures Women’s Tour of Britain as Elisa Balsamo wins final stage

Demi Vollering secured the AJ Bell Women’s Tour title as world champion Elisa Balsamo claimed a sprint victory on the final stage in FelixstoweSD Worx rider Vollering was defending a lead of one minute and nine seconds in the general classification standings.Vollering’s advantage never looked in danger on Saturday’s last leg over 155.3km from Haverhill through to the Suffolk coast.The Dutchwoman stayed clear of any trouble to finish safely in the peloton.There had been an early breakaway from Eugenia Bujak, with Dani Christmas, Ane Santesteban, Sofia Bertizzolo and Veronica Ewers all helping to chase her down, albeit interrupted by a level crossing at around 56km left.The peloton, though, continued to work hard to pull back a lead, which had been more than three minutes, heading into the closing stages.It was Valcar–Travel & Service rider Balsamo, sporting the rainbow jersey, who had the legs to take the sprint finish on Sea Road ahead of Lorena Wiebes and Chloe Hosking.Vollering claimed the overall title, 1min 2secs ahead of Team DSM’s Juliette Labous.Clara Copponi was third for FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope, a further three seconds off the pace.
CYCLING

