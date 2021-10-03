UK’s Javid tells unvaccinated care workers to find another job
(Oct 3): UK Health Secretary Sajid Javid told care home workers that they needed to get vaccinated against Covid-19 or find another job. The government has given the workers until Nov 11 to get the vaccine or risk losing their jobs. In an interview with the BBC’s "Radio 4" on Saturday (Oct 2), Javid said he wasn’t prepared to “pause” the requirement, adding that if you work in a care home and “cannot be bothered to go and get vaccinated, then get out and go and get another job”.www.theedgemarkets.com
