CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

As leaders eye tax cuts, state services go unmet

By Bobby Harrison
Mississippi Today
Mississippi Today
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2eylIY_0cFerOiJ00
A lab tech prepares a body for autopsy in the Mississippi Medical Examiner's office in Pearl. Credit: Ashley F.G. Norwood, Mississippi Today

Last year, the state crime lab completed an autopsy from 2011.

Today, the backlog of 1,600 autopsies for the crime lab to perform includes those where the deaths occurred in 2015.

Commissioner of Public Safety Sean Tindell recently stressed that the policy is to perform as soon as possible the autopsies needed for criminal investigations and trials.

“I will emphasize most of that backlog on autopsy reports are non-homicides..,” Tindell recently told the Legislative Budget Committee members who are working to develop a budget recommendation for the next fiscal year starting in July. “There just has not been a lot of pressure on getting them done. That is no excuse.”

He added, “I think where there is a murder or homicide we want to expedite those as soon as possible.”

Lt. Gov. Delbert Hosemann, who is chair of the Budget Committee, said six years is too long to wait for any autopsy.

“The non-murders are, for example, one who contacted us was a mother and two children whose husband died unexpectedly,” Hosemann said. “They couldn’t get their life insurance benefits and that is the only money they had. With all due respect, I think those are important.”

Tindell wholeheartedly agreed and said that is why he is working to ensure all autopsies are completed in 90 days. And truth be known, Tindell, who was appointed public safety commissioner when Reeves’ term as governor began in January 2020, cannot be held responsible for a backlog, caused at least in part, by years of underfunding of the state crime lab.

The underfunding does not end with the crime lab. Point a random finger at almost any entity in state government and an example of underfunding can be found. For years, Mississippi, the poorest state in the nation, has been beset with a multitude of problems and a limited amount of state revenue to address those woes. Whether it be teacher salaries or salaries for employees at multiple other governmental agencies, or aging technology or dilapidated school buildings or poor health care, the list of problems facing the state goes on and on.

Yet in about a five-year period during the last decade, about 50 tax cuts were enacted that when finally, fully phased in will take more than $700 million annually in revenue out of the state’s coffers.

Now Reeves and legislators are eyeing more tax cuts. Thanks in large part to the massive influx of federal COVID-19 relief funds that arguably helped Mississippi more than any state in the nation, state coffers are relatively flush. Many leaders are bragging about the state’s fiscal condition, taking credit for it and saying now is the time for a tax cut.

Yet, during one day of recent budget hearings, one agency head after another bemoaned the problems they face because of primarily a lack of funding. Corrections Commissioner Burl Cain reported that if he does not find a way to hire more prison guards, who have perennially been underpaid, then the federal Department of Justice is going to step in and sue because of the state’s inadequate prison conditions.

Brad White, executive director of the Department of Transportation, lamented his agency’s inability to hire employees.

“We are no longer in a position to adequately compete with the private sector,” White said.

Revenue Commissioner Chris Graham said, “Our applications (for employment) have dried up.”

State employees and teachers are paid less than their counterparts in surrounding states.

Wendy Bailey, executive director of the Department of Mental Health, said the work force for her agency has decreased by almost 4,000 since 2009.

Various studies have even cited the state’s declining workforce as one of the reasons for the struggles to fund the Mississippi Public Employees Retirement System. Put simply, the reports say there are not enough workers paying into the retirement system to support it.

Back in the last decade as legislators were cutting taxes, many leaders said their goal was to starve government.

“We Republicans have campaigned for many, many years that we are for living within our means. We are for controlling spending. We are for reducing the size of government,” House Speaker Philip Gunn said in 2017 as reported by the Associated Press. “We don’t have a revenue problem; we have a spending problem. We are for reducing the tax burden.”

The governor echoed those thoughts.

“That’s what voters elected us to do. They elected us to live within our means,” Reeves said. “They believe they ought to send less money to the government. They believe that they are already overtaxed and overburdened.”

Perhaps Reeves could add that many Mississippians, whether it’s the family waiting for that autopsy report needed to collect life insurance or the child lacking a certified teacher, are also underserved.

We want to hear from you!

Central to our mission at Mississippi Today is inspiring civic engagement. We think critically about how we can foster healthy dialogue between people who think differently about government and politics. We believe that conversation — raw, earnest talking and listening to better understand each other — is vital to the future of Mississippi. We encourage you to engage with us and each other on our social media accounts, email our reporters directly or leave a comment for our editor by clicking the button below.

Republish our articles for free, online or in print, under a Creative Commons license.

Read this on the web

Comments / 0

Related
southernminn.com

State surplus tops $1.2B, could lead to more tax cuts

DES MOINES — The state ended fiscal 2021 with a general-fund surplus of nearly $1.24 billion, Gov. Kim Reynolds announced Monday — much more than earlier forecast and money she has indicated could lead to further tax cuts. While the state’s fiscal year ended June 30, there was an accrual...
DES MOINES, IA
Arkansas Times

A tax cut windfall for millionaires introduced today

Rep. Jim Dotson (R-Bentonville) introduced today a bill to cut the top rate on the individual income tax from its current 5.9 percent to 5.4 percent in 2022 and 4.9 percent in 2023, a tax cut of better than 17 percent for the highest-income taxpayers. Previous studies have shown a...
Reform Austin

Proposed Property Tax Cuts May Damage Texas

In the ongoing saga of what seems like a never-ending and perpetual session of the Texas Legislature, another drama is playing out within certain committees. In efforts to provide property tax relief, the Texas Legislature is considering public school tax rate compression that could cost the state more than they should be willing to pay.
1230kfjb.com

House Minority Leader Looking At Tax Breaks

The top Democrat in the Iowa House says the State of Iowa wouldn’t have had a more than one BILLION dollar surplus at the end of the last fiscal year in June, if it weren’t for federal pandemic relief. House Minority Leader Jennifer Konfrst says Democrats will lobby for targeted tax relief.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Mississippi State
bizwest.com

Thought Leaders: Impact of Potential Tax Legislation on Inheritance

On September 12, 2021, Representative Richard Neal, Chairman of the House Ways and Means Committee, released the long-awaited details on the Democrats’ funding proposal for the $3.5 trillion American Families Plan. Outlined below are the proposals that, if passed, would have a significant impact on lifetime gifts and the inheritance one would receive upon the death of a loved one.
Arizona Capitol Times

Tax cut likely to go to voters

It looks like Arizona voters are going to get the last word on a $1.5 billion tax cut approved by Republican lawmakers and signed by Gov. Doug Ducey. Education advocates and their allies turned in petitions Tuesday with what they said are 215,787 signatures to force a public vote on the GOP plan to scrap the state’s progressive income tax structure in favor of a flat tax. That plan reserves the biggest benefits to individuals with a taxable income of more than $159,000 a year.
wtaq.com

Tax Cut Part Of Brown County Budget For 2022

BROWN COUNTY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – The 2022 budget proposal for Brown County was introduced to members of the board on Friday afternoon. County executive Troy Streckenbach’s budget for the upcoming year is roughly $366.5 million. “To the general tax payer, we were able to save a ton of money,” said...
thecentersquare.com

New Hampshire tax cuts go into effect

(The Center Square) – Gov. Chris Sununu is touting new tax cuts that will make it cheaper to eat at a restaurant or stay at a hotel in New Hampshire as the state's economic recovery continues. A two-year, $13.5 billion budget signed by Gov. Chris Sununu in June cut the...
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Delbert Hosemann
Person
Burl Cain
Person
Philip Gunn
Person
Sean Tindell
Arkansas Times

The tax-cut discussion begins

A joint meeting of the House and Senate Revenue and Taxation Committees heard consultants from Moody’s Analytics on the impact of a one proposed income tax cut. I missed the opening while watching the COVID follies in another committee. But I know this much:. One report examines the impact of...
INCOME TAX
superhits1027.com

Democrats say if GOP uses state surplus for tax cuts, relief should be targeted

JOHNSTON — The top Democrat in the Iowa House says the State of Iowa wouldn’t have had a more than $1 billion surplus at the end of the last fiscal year in June, if it weren’t for federal pandemic relief. House Minority Leader Jennifer Konfrst is among the Democrats citing...
nonpareilonline.com

Iowa Senate Majority Leader Whitver wants tax cuts for all

JOHNSTON — If and when Republican state lawmakers explore ways to reduce Iowans’ state taxes during next year’s legislative session, Senate Republicans’ goal will be to create tax reductions for all Iowans regardless of income, the party’s leader in the Senate said Friday. “Wealthy Iowans work, too,” Jack Whitver, the...
Gwinnett Daily Post

State tax collections robust in September

ATLANTA — Across-the-board increases in tax collections fueled a 30.2% jump in state tax revenues last month over September of last year, the Georgia Department of Revenue reported Friday. In a sure sign of continued economic growth, individual income taxes were up 13.2%, driven up by a huge increase in...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#State Crime#State Government#Prison Guards#The Budget Committee
alaskapublic.org

To pay oil tax credits, Alaska eyes selling carbon offsets on state forests

The Dunleavy administration is eyeing a carbon credit program on state forestlands. It’s requested proposals from prospective consultants “to investigate the potential for a carbon offset credit program based on carbon sequestration on state lands,” according to a document that went up this month on a state website. Alaska Native...
Gazette

EDITORIAL: Yes on 120: Cut taxes - defy politicians

How often do you get a chance to cut property taxes — while thumbing your nose at the lawmakers who tried to stop you? If that appeals to you, vote YES on Proposition 120 on Colorado’s statewide ballot this fall. The proposal certainly has won our support. Prop 120 didn’t...
POLITICS
KTVZ News Channel 21

Judge rejects OSP troopers’ request for order to block state’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate

MADRAS, Ore. (KTVZ) – A retired Oregon Supreme Court justice has rejected a request by 33 Oregon State Police troopers for a temporary restraining order in their lawsuit seeking to block Oregon’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate and its associated deadline of Oct. 18, which could be followed by dismissals. The post Judge rejects OSP troopers’ request for order to block state’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate appeared first on KTVZ.
OREGON STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
eyeonhousing.org

Property Taxes by State – 2019

Property taxes vary widely across states both in terms of annual taxes paid as well as effective tax rates. In 2019, the difference between average real estate taxes paid by New Jersey and Alabama home owners was $7,974. New Jersey continued its perennial distinction as having the highest average real estate tax bill per home owner ($8,687) as well as the highest effective tax rate (2.13%). Alabama ($713) and Hawaii (0.31%) were at the other end of the spectrum, boasting the lowest average effective tax rate and annual real estate tax bill, respectively. The difference between the highest-taxed state (New Jersey) and lowest (Alabama) grew by $170 between 2017 and 2019.
INCOME TAX
Dallas News

Another welcome tax cut in Texas

It is a small step, but we applaud Gov. Greg Abbott and Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick for an effort to shave a few dollars from school property tax bills. A measure in the Texas Legislature’s third special session would use $2 billion, and possibly as much as $4 billion, from the state’s surplus to reduce school taxes, a move that could save the owner of a $300,000 home about $200. That’s not a lot of money, but sharing a portion of the state’s prosperity with taxpayers is welcome news.
TEXAS STATE
KMIZ ABC 17 News

US Department of Education approves Missouri’s COVID-19 relief plan for elementary and secondary schools

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) The US Department of Education approved Missouri's COVID-19 relief plan for elementary and secondary schools. Missouri was allotted nearly 2 billion dollars to carry out COVID-19 safety measures in school districts. The approval means the state will receive the remaining amount of funding, totaling $654 million. Missouri's plan promotes statewide vaccination events The post US Department of Education approves Missouri’s COVID-19 relief plan for elementary and secondary schools appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
MISSOURI STATE
Inside Nova

Regional leaders eye infrastructure spending bills for transportation

State and regional transportation leaders are talking up both infrastructure spending bills being pushed by President Joe Biden while cautioning that it’s too early to assess the pandemic’s long-term impacts on travel and commuting in the area. At the annual State of Transportation meeting held by the Northern Virginia Chamber...
Mississippi Today

Mississippi Today

Jackson, MS
6K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Mississippi Today is a nonprofit 501(c)(3) news and media company with a forward-facing mission of civic engagement and public dialog through service journalism, live events and digital outreach.

 https://mississippitoday.org/

Comments / 0

Community Policy