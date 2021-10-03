A photographer captured NYC's most glamorous dogs picnicking in Central Park and sunbathing on top of skyscrapers

Gray Malin photographed dogs all around New York City. Grey Malin, Joey Hadden/Insider

Gray Malin photographed dogs with sunglasses and beach balls in iconic NYC spots for a new series.

In "Dogs of New York City," released Tuesday, pups pose in places like Central Park and Rockefeller Center.

The photographer told Insider the series was inspired by his memories of visiting NYC as a kid.

Visit Insider's homepage for more stories .

Gray Malin poses with a dog next to one of his prints at the Top of the Rock in NYC. Joey Hadden/Insider

Gray Malin is a California-based travel and lifestyle photographer who loves dogs.

Gray Malin , a professional photographer known for works like " Prada Marfa, " told Insider that he's a "true dog lover." Having owned dogs all his life, Malin has included pups in his lifestyle imagery over the years, he said. Last year, he created a series centered around dogs living at the Beverly Hills Hotel , as Insider previously reported.

This June, Malin took on his second big dog project in New York City when he photographed styled pooches for his latest series, "Dogs of New York City." On Tuesday, he released the series on his website where prints are available for purchase.

"Welcome to New York." Gray Malin

His series "Dogs of New York City" humanizes pups as they experience the Big Apple, "where dogs have such a unique and joyful role in city life," Malin told Insider.

Malin said has always been inspired by the "charming, luxurious, and iconic" New York City.

"This project allowed me to highlight some of the most famous spots in the city that are widely cherished, showing a close-up and stylized look at these locations through my playful lens," Malin said.

"Sightseeing, Top of the Rock." Gray Malin

On a hot day in June, Malin and his crew lugged props and accessories from location to location around the city while coordinating transportation for all the dogs.

Malin shot the entire project in one day, he said.

"It ended up being such a successful shoot, but I will admit it was a bit intimidating ahead of time," Malin said.

"Shopping Spree, Bergdorf Goodman." Gray Malin

While the day was hectic, the dogs were not, Malin said.

Malin said his crew cast dogs from private owners and professional trainers were on-site during the shoot to keep them happy.

"Luckily, the dogs were exceptionally well behaved and excellently trained so it was truly a pleasure working with them," Malin said.

"Sunbathers, Top of The Rock." Gray Malin

Going up 70 floors with 24 people and 14 dogs in tow made the Top of the Rock the hardest location to shoot, Malin said. But the photographer said it resulted in one of his favorite photos from the series.

The shoot began around 4 a.m., Malin said, adding that it was "a bit chaotic."

"Rainbow Room, Rockefeller Center." Gray Malin

"Since the dogs were so well behaved and professional, they were the least of my worries," Malin said of the early-morning shoot.

The key to working with dogs is patience, Malin said.

"Spotted at Bergdorf Goodman." Gray Malin

Also in the morning, Malin's crew had the dogs walk around in front of the Bergdorf Goodman entrance, he said.

Some shots, like this one, are supposed to feel simultaneously simple and elevated, Malin said.

"Picnic Pup, Central Park." Gray Malin

Malin's favorite location on this shoot was Central Park, which he called "a playground for all New Yorkers" - including many dogs.

"The German Shorthaired Pointer in this shot saved the day," Malin said of the Central Park shoot, adding that this was the only dog who could clamp down on the thick baguette for long enough to get this shot.

"Pool Day, Rockefeller Center." Gray Malin

Malin said hot spots like Rockefeller Center and Central Park remind him of family trips to New York City when he was a kid.

Growing up in Dallas, Texas, Malin said his family visited New York City and knew it for its iconic hotspots like the Plaza Hotel, Bergdorf Goodman, and Rockefeller Center.

"Picnic Party, Central Park." Gray Malin

He says he wanted to bring these memories to life "whimsically."

"I love creating work that is timeless and I often use a filter on my images to evoke a retro and vintage feeling," he added.

"Live from New York, Rockefeller Center." Gray Malin

The dogs' retro accessories like these chic sunglasses add to the feeling of nostalgia, Malin said.

"They add a sense of character and personality," he added.

"Welcome to the Plaza Hotel" Gray Malin

This series made Malin realize how much he loves shooting in New York City.

You can see the rest of Malin's new series and his other work on his website .