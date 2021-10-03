Michigan shooting range temporarily closes after bullets hit neighboring home

A shooting range will be closed for 90 days following multiple complaints about bullet strikes in a neighboring home, the Michigan Department of Natural Resources announced Thursday.

After the DNR received multiple calls regarding bullets striking a home near the North Pioneer Road shooting area in Benzie County, it decided to close the shooting range for all target shooting for 90 days to resolve the situation, according to the emergency order .

"Everyone should have the opportunity to safely enjoy Michigan's public lands, but that opportunity comes with a responsibility to treat both the lands and other users with respect and courtesy," DNR Director Dan Eichinger said. "We will not reopen this area to target shooting until public safety concerns have been fully addressed and rectified."

SMITH & WESSON LEAVES NORTHEAST AFTER 150 YEARS FOR TENNESSEE

The order comes after repeated efforts by the DNR to drive safety-conscious shooting practices at the site, such as posting signs directing visitors to shoot from the base of the hill, relocating shooting benches and tables, and encouraging target shooters to be responsible in their shooting.

Despite these efforts, expanded target shooting activities in the county have created unsafe conditions in the vicinity. User conflict and safety issues have continued in the area, and additional complaints about projectiles leaving the target shooting area and unsafe conditions were received by the DNR and the Benzie County Sheriff's Department.

Eichinger said public safety needs to be "the No. 1 concern and responsibility when it comes to outdoor recreation," and the DNR encouraged hunters hoping to practice for Michigan 's deer hunting season to visit their other DNR facilities located across the state.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER

The department's staff will evaluate the next steps to eliminate the possibility of visitors doing target shooting from anywhere other than specified areas at the Benzie County range. Staff members also plan to work with local and county officials to either evaluate opportunities to improve the site or continue to close use of the area.

The DNR did not immediately respond to the Washington Examiner's request for comment.

Washington Examiner Videos