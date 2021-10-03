CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Real Estate

What to do if you can't pay off your mortgage before retirement

USA Today
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMany people have the goal of kicking off retirement without any debt – and that includes a mortgage. Now, if you buy a home in your 20s or 30s, there's a good chance you'll have it paid off by the time retirement rolls around. But what if you buy a home later in life? If you don't purchase a place of your own until you're, say, 45, and you take out a 30-year mortgage, you may still have a decade of home loan payments by the time your career comes to an end.

www.usatoday.com

Comments / 0

Related
Motley Fool

3 Reasons Never to Apply for a Mortgage if You Don't Have an Emergency Fund

Getting a mortgage before you're financially ready could be a decision you regret. A mortgage is a major financial commitment, and it is one that you need to be sure you're ready for. That means you should have an emergency fund in place. Ideally, you should have enough money saved to cover several months of living expenses -- including your new mortgage payments as well as your other essential bills.
REAL ESTATE
USA Today

FHA extends mortgage forbearance options – here's what to know if you're struggling to pay

Borrowers struggling to make their FHA mortgage payments now have more time to file for forbearance. According to the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, you can now file for forbearance – essentially a temporary pause of mortgage payments – on FHA loans from now until the end of the COVID-19 National Emergency. Previously, the option (well, at least filing for it) was set to expire Sept. 30.
REAL ESTATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mortgage Loan#Retirement#Mortgage Lenders#Advertising
Bankrate.com

How do you pay back a reverse mortgage?

A reverse mortgage can make it possible for seniors to remain in their home and supplement their retirement income. While you receive a steady influx of cash with a reverse mortgage, it’s ultimately a loan that needs to be repaid. How do you pay back a reverse mortgage, and when is it necessary? Here’s what you need to know.
REAL ESTATE
Motley Fool

Here's What to Do if You Own a Home and Are on Social Security

Struggling to get by on Social Security? Your home could be the solution. There's a reason why people are often advised to save for retirement in a 401(k) or IRA. Social Security generally doesn't pay older adults enough money to live comfortably. According to the Social Security Administration, the average retired worker today collects $1,543 a month, which helps pay some of the bills, but it may not cover all expenses.
REAL ESTATE
bizjournals

What have you checked off your retirement planning bucket list?

Although many people realize retirement planning is important, they aren’t even sure exactly what it entails. Retirement planning is getting to a point in your life where you have accumulated enough savings and income sources that you can do four things:. Not worry about running out of money during your...
PERSONAL FINANCE
mediafeed.org

Did the pandemic tank your retirement? You aren’t alone

The coronavirus crisis has forced many consumers to search for spare change amid a tidal wave of job losses, home office installations and emergency expenses. Early in the pandemic, MagnifyMoney found that 3 in 10 Americans had withdrawn money from their retirement. Despite light at the end of the pandemic...
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
The Ledger

Your Money: Don’t make these common retirement planning mistakes

One of the most important steps in planning for retirement is to estimate how much income you’ll need to cover your expenses when you retire. We call the point where your sources of retirement income are large enough to cover your expenses "financial independence." Once you reach this point, going to work every day becomes a choice instead of a need. The goal of a good retirement savings plan should be for you to achieve financial independence. To know when you’ve reached financial independence, you need to know how much you will spend in retirement.
PERSONAL FINANCE
Motley Fool

Having Trouble Paying Your Credit Card Debt? Try These Tips

It's best to be proactive if you're struggling to repay your credit card debt. Credit cards can come with high interest rates. And if you owe a lot of money on your cards, it can be difficult to pay your balance down to $0. The good news is, there are some techniques that may be able to make the process easier.
CREDITS & LOANS
thebalance.com

How Much Income Do You Need To Buy a House?

Are you shopping for a house but wondering what your price range should be? You don’t have to go to a lender and check your credit to get a ballpark idea. Instead, you can use a simple formula and run the numbers yourself. Learn more about the current housing market,...
REAL ESTATE
Forbes

How Many Funds Do You Need In Your Retirement Account?

For most people, investing for retirement means building a portfolio of index funds or exchange-traded funds (ETFs). Choose the right funds, and you get excellent diversification and ultra-low costs. But how many funds do you need in your retirement account? For many retirement investors, a three-fund portfolio is sufficient. If...
PERSONAL FINANCE
we-heart.com

Your income is what gives you freedom and independence. But you're young. You don't need to insure your income, right?

You’re an adult now, with a job and an income. You also have responsibilities. You have loved ones, and your things, to protect. A secure source of income is one of the most important parts of anyone’s life. Your income is what gives you freedom and independence. But you’re young. You don’t need to insure your income, right?
ECONOMY
leedaily.com

Another $1,400 Stimulus Checks to Social Security Recipients (Updated News)

The cost-of-living of adjustments of Social Security for the year 2022 could be the biggest in many years. But even if the adjustments are done and the amounts are increased on monthly basis it still won’t be enough as said by a group of nonpartisan advocacy of Senior Citizens League. Recently both the house of Representatives and the Senate were sent a letter during this week.
PERSONAL FINANCE

Comments / 0

Community Policy