What to do if you can't pay off your mortgage before retirement
Many people have the goal of kicking off retirement without any debt – and that includes a mortgage. Now, if you buy a home in your 20s or 30s, there's a good chance you'll have it paid off by the time retirement rolls around. But what if you buy a home later in life? If you don't purchase a place of your own until you're, say, 45, and you take out a 30-year mortgage, you may still have a decade of home loan payments by the time your career comes to an end.www.usatoday.com
Comments / 0