Madison Volleyball earned a 3-2 comeback victory over Parker last night. Down 2-0, the Lady Bulldogs won the remaining three sets for the victory, 15-25, 25-27, 25-10, 25-13, and 15-4. Raena Rost had 31 digs, and Audrey Nelson had 30 kills and three blocks. It was the first time this season that Madison needed all five sets to complete a match. This win was the fifth win in a row, improving to 11-4 on the year. The team hosts Tea Area next Tuesday.

MADISON, SD ・ 11 DAYS AGO