DAVID MURDOCK COLUMN: On autumn 2021 (both the season and time of life)

Fall’s done fell on us. I get to use that line one time a year, and I love it — both the folksy phrase and the season. The advent of autumn brings many things, cooler weather being the most obvious. It also brings a spate of written tributes to the season. For some reason this year, I’ve been particularly sensitive to them. Most of those tributes anticipate either the coming cooler season or the “treasures of jolly autumn” (as Washington Irving puts it in “The Legend of Sleepy Hollow”). Many of them this year have mentioned that “pumpkin spice” flavored products will soon be for sale, as if that were some sort of old autumnal custom and not some modern marketing gimmick.