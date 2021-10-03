Cowboys will be a mettle detector for Panthers, who again have something to prove in Texas

Dallas, TX - After a hot start to the 2021 season, the Carolina Panthers fell in defeat to the Dallas Cowboys Sunday afternoon, 36-28. Both defenses forced a three and out to open up the game but both offenses got hot immediately after. Dallas struck first by gashing the Panthers on the ground. The Cowboys offensive line dominated in trenches, opening up massive holes for running backs Ezekiel Elliott and Tony Pollard. Dak Prescott fumbled the snap on 1st & 20 but scrambled for a big gain to make it 2nd & 5, avoiding disaster. A couple plays later, Prescott hit tight end Dalton Schultz for 18 yards, moving the ball inside the Carolina 40. Dallas went back to the ground game eventually finding their way in the end zone via a 1-yard rush by Ezekiel Elliott.

NFL ・ 6 DAYS AGO