CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

ELAINE HARRIS SPEARMAN COMMENTARY: 'Vaccinated or non-vaccinated' is the narrative

Gadsden Times
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEverybody is tired of something. It is part of the human condition. So many writers and columnists are writing about death and their tiredness of it. Much of the frustration and tiredness is attributable to deaths from COVID-19 and its ever-emerging strains. Death is so prevalent in all of our...

www.gadsdentimes.com

Comments / 1

Related
srdtf.org

Vaccinated vs Non-Vaccinated Who can SURVIVE Covid19 DELTA Variant

Walensky said research shows the Delta variant is much more infectious. Someone with the Alpha variant — the first detected coronavirus variant — could infect two other people. With the Delta, the estimate is closer to five or more. And those carrying the Delta virus have a higher viral load, meaning they’re carrying more of the virus that could spread to others.
PUBLIC HEALTH
expressnews.com

Commentary: Get vaccinated to reduce risk, boost health

We are seeing more COVID-19 breakthrough infections among the fully vaccinated in San Antonio, and some people understandably are asking whether the vaccine really protects them. Several factors are influencing this shift. None of the current vaccines is 100 percent effective; some patients with underlying medical conditions do not develop...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Crain's Detroit Business

Commentary: It's time to insist everyone over 12 be vaccinated

The opening of schools and routine vaccinations have gone hand-in-hand for decades. While there's nothing routine about this year, it has never been more important for parents to make sure their children are fully vaccinated. It will not only protect their kids, but everyone around them. Although children age 12...
KIDS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vaccinated
The Daily Yonder

Commentary: County Newspaper Leads Vaccination Effort by Example

Millions of Americans say they have decided not to get vaccinated to protect themselves, their families and their neighbors from the coronavirus, but polling and anecdotal evidence show that some will change their minds. News media have a role to play in that, especially in rural America, where vaccination rates are lower than the rest of the nation, sometimes dangerously lower.
PUBLIC HEALTH
davisvanguard.org

Commentary: UC Davis Study Underscores Need for Vaccines and Masks

The Delta surge is slowing going down—there were 103,785 new cases yesterday, which is still 7 to 8 times higher than it was in early July, but about 33 percent lower than it was a month ago at its peak. California has just 17 cases per 100,000 now, second best...
DAVIS, CA
wbrc.com

Harris says vaccines for children likely within weeks

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Pfizer has finally requested the government’s permission to OK shots for children between 5 an 11, and that’s a relief to state health officials. Dr. Scott Harris has remarked on his deep concern for school aged children multiple times recently, including Friday. Dr. Harris has said...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Public Health
Must Read Alaska

Jab or no job VI: Nurse at Alaska Regional says she is seeing too many blood-clot related hospitalizations among vaccinated

This is the sixth in a series of stories of people losing their jobs because they have declined to take the required Covid-19 vaccination. The identities of these workers are being kept confidential because they fear reprisal. More stories will be included in future editions of this series as it continues this week. Previous interviews in this series are listed at the bottom of this story. Send your story to [email protected].
wfdd.org

Latino vaccination rate now surpasses that of non-Hispanic residents

State health officials with the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services credit a steady increase in vaccinations among Latinos to targeted work in the community. Director of Hispanic/Latinx Policy and Strategy Yazmin Garcia Rico attributes the growth to programs like the summer cash card which, although no longer...
HEALTH
Best Life

If You Got Moderna, Dr. Fauci Warns Against Doing This

Health experts have been weighing the risks and benefits of offering booster doses over the last few months, leading up to a recent decision by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to authorize a third shot of Pfizer to groups of people at high risk for severe COVID. This decision has resulted in hundreds of thousands of adults across the U.S. scheduling booster dose appointments for the coming weeks. But while some recipients of the other vaccines may be considering signing up for an additional dose despite not yet being authorized to do so, there is a reason you should wait—especially if you got the Moderna vaccine, White House Chief COVID adviser Anthony Fauci, MD, recently warned.
PUBLIC HEALTH
EatThis

COVID Symptoms Usually Appear in This Order, Say Experts

You have a tickle in your throat, or cough a few times, maybe have a runny nose, and the thought crosses your mind: Is this COVID-19? While taking a test is the only way to be sure—a breakthrough infection, for example, may resemble a common cold, so get tested just in case—there are some telltale signs of COVID. One would be losing your sense of taste or smell, which happens to many, but not all, patients. The other would be a series of symptoms that appear in a particular order, according to a study from the University of Southern California. "This order is especially important to know when we have overlapping cycles of illnesses like the flu that coincide with infections of COVID-19," said Dr. Peter Kuhn, a USC professor of medicine, biomedical engineering, and aerospace and mechanical engineering. "Doctors can determine what steps to take to care for the patient, and they may prevent the patient's condition from worsening." Read on for the order they found—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy