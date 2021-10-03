CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

The survivor-made wearable tech brand that wants to put itself out of business

By Rachel King
Fortune
Fortune
 7 days ago

This is an installment of Startup Year One, a special series of interviews with founders about the major lessons they have learned in the immediate aftermath of their businesses’ first year of operation.

Not all wearable tech is about counting steps and calories. Flare bracelets feature a control button that can send text messages and GPS tracking to friends, a pre-recorded call to a designated phone number, or even connecting with the police—essentially, options to act in any level of situation.

Since launching in early 2020, Flare has seen rapid growth. The company says it has already sold out of inventory three times over, and according to SimilarWeb, a digital intelligence firm for website traffic, it is the fastest-growing direct-to-consumer brand with a 313.7% increase in website traffic quarter-over-quarter.

And yet the company's mission is a heartfelt one, even if it doesn't make business-sense to some: the founders want the product to be so successful at protecting their customers that they put themselves out of businesses.

Fortune recently spoke with cofounders Quinn Fitzgerald and Sara De Zarraga about Flare's first year in business and plans for its future.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qF44V_0cFeq8i900
Sara Dickhaus de Zárraga and Quinn Fitzgerald, cofounders of Flare.

The following interview has been condensed and lightly edited for clarity.

Fortune: Can you share a bit about your professional backgrounds prior to launching Flare?

Fitzgerald: Conflict resolution has always been a passion for me, since starting to work on social justice issues in middle school. I attended the College of the Holy Cross as an undergrad, where I was the first person to both study abroad in El Salvador and design my own major in conflict studies. I then served as assistant director of the White House Business Council during the Obama administration, working to set up public-private partnerships across many policy areas. Sara and I met at Harvard Business School, where we bonded over our shared experience as survivors and our passion for using technology to contribute to solving some of the world’s largest and most important problems. It is from these deep conversations on campus that Flare was born.

De Zarraga: Flare sits at the intersection of three of my passions: women's issues, using business as a tool for good, and building things. I attended Wellesley College, one of the oldest all women's colleges, where I had the space to explore the unique challenges women face and how we move through the world. After graduating, I worked in investment banking where I focused on industrial and manufacturing clients and learned how companies build things at a large scale. Then I worked for the World Bank (at the International Finance Corporation), where I spent my time traveling to developing countries in Africa and Latin America and investing in infrastructure projects that could achieve triple bottom line results: make money, stimulate the local economy, and adhere to strict environmental standards. I love working in an environment where I bring those passions together to build a product that supports people's safety and helps them live with more agency, confidence, and control.

What inspired you to launch Flare?

De Zarraga: We are both survivors and wanted to create the tool that we wish we’d had at the time, and an alternative to the male-created safety products that often do more harm than good. A tool that can de-escalate situations instead of making them worse and doesn’t require you to jeopardize your reputation or success in that environment. Flare gives you options to decide what is right for you in the moment. It fits into your life instead of you having to do something new or different and connects you to others, so you are never alone. Quinn and I were both in the same class at Harvard Business School and one of our projects was to create a start-up concept. This is when we created the concept behind Flare, but knew this was way too good of an idea for a business school project. We kept Flare close to our hearts until we were fully prepared to develop it.

Fitzgerald: We were tired of the victim-blaming that has dominated the safety industry and seeing images of people walking down dark alleys, when the vast majority of assaults happen with someone you know. We wanted to create a tool that was not just built for emergencies, but for the gray area—for taking action earlier when you get a red flag but don’t yet have certainty. Because that is when it is safest for you to take action. We are driven not only by our own personal experiences with assault but also the experiences of thousands of people who have shared their stories with us over the course of four years of product development and research. We have a vision to help women, and anyone who feels this need, live safely, with confidence and control.

That being said, we can’t talk about Flare without addressing how terrible it is that a product like this needs to exist; frankly, we hate that this is needed in society. We want to see a cultural shift, including changes to our legal system, better education and resources for those affected by assault, along with better youth education and mental health to help curb toxic masculinity in the first place, to name just a few. While those systemic changes happen, we created Flare as a stop gap for today while real change is made. That’s why our mission is to put ourselves out of business and create a world where safety products like Flare aren’t needed.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mTz8s_0cFeq8i900
The 'Cuff' style comes in a variety of finishes and metallic colors.

What went into developing this particular device, both from an aesthetic, fashionable perspective given it's a jewelry brand but also from a technical and safety perspective given the company's mission?

De Zarraga: In the development stages of Flare, we spent four years interviewing thousands of people with similar experiences and asked them what they find lacking in traditional personal safety devices and what they are looking for as protection. We found that people are looking for a quick, subtle way to exit uncomfortable and unsafe situations. We decided to create an app that enables the user to customize their own safety features and preferences, then created a button to activate those features discreetly. We hid the button in a simple piece of jewelry, something that could blend in and make you feel good, so you can activate it without blowing up your spot. The designs of our bracelets are very intentional, from the hidden technology module, to the diverse aesthetics, to the placement of the button, we didn’t want the bracelet to be triggered every time it brushed against something, but also wanted it to be easy to activate. The product went through countless iterations and testing in the real world before launch.

Fitzgerald: Most personal safety devices were designed by men decades ago and based on what they think women need, not what we actually experience. Historically, safety companies have perpetuated claims to “solve safety.” That is incredibly damaging and victim-blaming. As two survivors, we wanted to flip that on its head by looking at safety as an opportunity to own your agency. With creating Flare, we wanted to offer an effective, practical tool, not a solution, that would give people more options to take action earlier in a moment of uncertainty.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qNcKH_0cFeq8i900
A model wearing the Flare bracelet.

The business originally launched in February 2020, a precarious time, to say the least. How has the pandemic affected your business?

Fitzgerald: Yes, we iteratively developed Flare with feedback from thousands of people, and after four years of product development and testing, launched straight into COVID in February 2020—A+ for timing there. Honestly, we were very concerned initially that the pandemic would limit the perceived need for our product, but COVID-19 did not solve safety issues, and, in fact, we found that there was a higher need for our product both at home (domestic violence) and out of the home (as people adapted to a new normal).

We overcame extreme uncertainty and adversity to re-launch in June 2020. Since then, Flare has seen remarkable growth selling out three times and has grown over 55 times. We’ve sold out and restocked and overcame people who didn’t think we could do it, not to mention the global supply chain issues, all with an incredibly small team.

Flare is currently available for iPhone users; any plans to expand to Android?

De Zarraga: Of course. As a small team with limited resources we have to make real trade-offs every single day. We have not yet had the capacity to build out our technology on Android, but stay tuned for some developments there. We want to help as many people as we can.

Looking forward, do you plan to expand Flare's line of jewelry and/or services?

Fitzgerald: Yes, we are constantly looking to add to our styles and options to meet our customers where their needs and styles are. One of the most common questions we get asked is about diversifying our style options, making styles that are less flashy, for example. One of the reasons we believe the safety industry has been so ostracizing and has gotten it so wrong for so long is that they haven’t been listening. Our approach has always been to not just listen to feedback but to act on it. The last thing we want to do is create another safety device that ends up in the junk drawer. Look out for a big step in that direction coming later this year, after all safety is a basic human need that everyone experiences, not just specific gender identities.

Comments / 0

Related
Fortune

Is the ‘unicorn’ boom turning into a bubble?

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories straight to your inbox each morning. Back in 2015, Fortune published a cover story on the soaring number of “unicorns,” or pre-IPO startups valued at $1 billion or more. At the time, there were more than 80 such private companies. That figure seems quaint today. According to the latest data from startup-tracker CB Insights, there are now 832 unicorns globally, including 416 in the U.S.
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wearable Tech#Startup#Gps#Flare#Similarweb#Harvard Business School
Fortune

M&A, inflation, onboarding—and what else mattered to CFOs this week

During a pandemic, there's an extra layer of complexity to the already tricky acquisition process. Tech company Diligent has completed three acquisitions this year, president and COO Lisa Edwards said at a Fortune Most Powerful Women virtual panel discussion on September 30. Leading with empathy and the use of technology is important to get everyone on the same page during an acquisition, Edwards said. “We did a complete rethinking of our employee onboarding, she said.” The company, which produces software for board metrics, now has a five-day onboarding process for all new employees globally. “We acquired four companies this year,” added Mala Singh, chief people officer at Electronic Arts, a video game company. Employee resource groups and a “keys to the cupboard strategy,” has been useful for integrating new companies, Singh said. “We open up the cupboard and say, whatever you want that will help you in your company be more effective and realize the potential of your products, you can have it," she said.
BUSINESS
Fortune

BetterUp, the coaching startup that hired Prince Harry, nearly triples its valuation

Sign up for Term Sheet, a daily newsletter on the biggest deals and dealmakers. Sign up to get it delivered free to your inbox. It’s been a whirlwind 2021 for BetterUp. The mental health and employee coaching startup finally became a unicorn in late February, some eight years after its founding. Roughly a month later, it hired Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex, as its chief impact officer. Then, in September, the company made its first two acquisitions, snapping up an Amsterdam-based employee performance software business, Impraise, and San Francisco–based analytics company Motive Software.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Electronics
Fortune

Amazon brought EV delivery van startup Rivian auto world stardom—and can take it away

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories straight to your inbox each morning. Jeff Bezos stood before a packed conference room in Washington, D.C., and declared war on climate change. It was September 2019. His secret weapon, tucked deep into a chart-heavy presentation, was a bug-eyed cargo truck built by a startup few people had heard of.
BUSINESS
Fortune

Big Business is learning how to be a TikTok influencer

This story is part of Fortune‘s Creator Economy package. For a fateful week in early August, the social media universe was focused breathlessly on daily reports coming out of the University of Alabama in Tuscaloosa. For once, the suspense and fascination had nothing to do with Alabama football coach Nick Saban or his Crimson Tide, though the defending national champions were again picked as the preseason favorites. Rather, the world was captivated by the #BamaRush TikTok craze.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Fortune

The trick to achieving viral success on TikTok? Let the product speak for itself

This story is part of Fortune‘s Creator Economy package. TikTok has the power to make anyone and anything go viral. You don’t have to get a person to click on your videos—you just have to keep them watching. Much like a popular dance or trending audio track, products can achieve cult-favorite status when picked up by the app’s algorithm. From Ocean Spray to Etsy makers, companies large and small have benefited from the attention their products have received on the platform.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
biometricupdate.com

Sensory speech recognition for children could transform apps, wearables and education tech

Sensory has released a custom trained speech recognition model designed to understand the unique linguistic patterns in children’s speech. The model also supports Sensory’s other phrase-spotting technology and speech recognizer. As a result, developers of apps, children’s toys, kids’ wearables and education technology can implement voice control technology with a...
EDUCATION
Fortune

How the pandemic changed how DoorDash, Pinterest, Hims & Hers, and Workday do business

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories straight to your inbox each morning. Several leading brands were already in the process of tinkering their offerings to customers when the pandemic struck early last year and forced them to speed those efforts up and open new lines of business, many of which have remained important as the economy has reopened.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Fortune

CFOs can ‘push for change’

“The benefit of being a CFO is that you understand what drives business value,” Kelly Schmitt, CEO of Benevity, said. “And that's important when you're trying to push for change in your organization.”. During a Fortune Most Powerful Women virtual panel session on Tuesday, executives discussed leading with purpose and...
BUSINESS
Fortune

Facebook’s outage becomes a boon for other social media startups

This is the web version of Term Sheet, a daily newsletter on the biggest deals and dealmakers. Sign up to get it delivered free to your inbox. What is one man’s loss is another man’s gain. That dynamic was front and center for Facebook as it went down for hours...
INTERNET
Forbes

Why Your Brand Is Your Greatest Business Asset

Owner of HighKey Enterprises. We grow and make ELITE personal brands. In my view, it doesn’t matter what your business sells. It doesn’t matter how well the company is doing on a stock exchange. It also doesn’t matter how much profit you make every quarter. All of these things can...
ECONOMY
Register Citizen

How to Turn Sustainability Into a Brand and Business Strength

In the post-pandemic world, most luxury brands have decided to include a version of sustainability and social responsibility in their mission statements. But many of them still shy away from elucidating consumers beyond these statements. This is because luxury, with its aura of non-essential consumption, worries that talking about the broader issues along supply chains will attract accusations of "greenwashing," or providing misleading information about their sustainability.
ECONOMY
Fortune

Fortune

54K+
Followers
3K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT

Fortune is a global media organization dedicated to helping its readers, viewers, and attendees succeed big in business through unrivaled access and best-in-class storytelling.

 https://fortune.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy