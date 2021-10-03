CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sylvester Stallone’s ‘Rocky IV’ director’s cut will hit theaters for one night only this fall

 7 days ago
‘Rocky’ fans are constantly arguing which film in the franchise is the best. While there are eight films between "Rocky" and "Creed" to choose from, for many the obvious choice is "Rocky IV."

However, the fan-favorite film may soon look a lot different as Sylvester Stallone has been hard at work making a director’s cut of the film. The version is also set to theaters for one night only this fall.

"Rocky IV" was written, directed and starred Sylvester Stallone in 1985. Over the years, it has been referred to as one of the greatest sport’s movies of all-time, so it's not surprising that Stallone wants to refresh it over 35 years later.

The revamped version will allow fans a chance to experience some never before seen content from the film. It also includes 40 minutes of newly-restored content, though it is unknown what the film’s new footage will include.

According to UPROXX, the film will now hit theaters for a special one night screening on November 11.

It will then become available for streaming afterwards.

Stallone will also participate in a Q&A during the one night event. While Stallone may be done making "Rocky" movies, clearly he’s not ready to leave Rocky Balboa just yet.

Lights, camera, action! Get the latest updates on movies and television from The Reel Buzz on Audacy.com.

Audacy

Audacy

ABOUT

All the latest in sports, music, entertainment and breaking news.

 https://www.audacy.com/

