Cutting edge: turning street knives into urban gyms

By Jamie Waters
The Guardian
The Guardian
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24Oozk_0cFeq53y00
Sky’s the limit: calisthenics champion Jay Chris in action.

It looks like Jay Chris is waving to the crowd with his legs. The bare-chested, two-time world calisthenics champion is performing a “flag handstand” atop parallel bars, a tricky manoeuvre in which he keeps his upper body straight while bending his lower limbs to one side. “I think that image gives a sense of the performative aspect of calisthenics,” says Bertie Oakes, the photographer behind the shot. “It’s a bit like skateboarding or breakdancing where you have a crowd circled around a person, who does what they can for a minute or two, and then someone else jumps in.” Muscles pulse, music pulsates and, he says, “everyone shouts encouragement.”

The picture was taken on a sunny afternoon in April and, like others in a new series by Oakes, it provides a snapshot of a community that has flourished over the past year at an unassuming outdoor gym in south London. In this corner of Ruskin Park, Lambeth, friendships have been forged over planches, muscle-ups, back levers and other moves from calisthenics, a type of strength training that’s sometimes called “street workout” or even “street gymnastics” owing to the way participants contort their bodies. (It uses bars and bodyweight and includes reps-based exercises, “static” holds and “dynamic” moves such as swinging and spinning.)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41Ab2L_0cFeq53y00
Getting a grip: dancer Sherrel Miller. Photograph: Bertie Oakes

When London’s lockdowns shuttered indoor gyms, locals turned to Ruskin Park’s constellation of metal frames. Oakes was among them. Although the 23-year-old photographer lives opposite the park and had often walked past its equipment. He’d always felt self-conscious about joining the shirtless, chiselled guys. When he finally decided to hop on to the bars in early 2021, he found his concerns had been misplaced. “If you’re brave enough to say hello, it doesn’t matter if you can’t do a pull up, the guys will take an interest and give you advice,” says Oakes. He also realised that the scene’s magnetic personalities and flamboyant displays of athleticism needed to be captured on film.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1z70vU_0cFeq53y00
No holds barred: Queen of the Bars winner Simone Ming. Photograph: Bertie Oakes

The gym’s story predates its brawny inhabitants. A gleaming sign in front of the bars, which are arranged in varying heights and configurations, reads: “It stands to show that lives should be built from steel, not destroyed by it.” The facility was built in 2019 by Steel Warriors, a London charity that collects knives that have been confiscated from the streets by police, melts them down and turns them into equipment. “London has had a knife-crime epidemic for years now, so the initiative seems quite logical,” says Christian d’Ippolito, a Ruskin Park regular who until recently was Steel Warriors’s head of marketing and partnerships. “The whole thing has been nothing short of virtuous,” he adds.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FlBwf_0cFeq53y00
In the swing: worn gloves covered in chalk help the athletes perform their moves on the bars. Photograph: Bertie Oakes

Like the charity’s two other sites in Finsbury Park and Tower Hamlets, the Ruskin Park gym has provided a lifeline for disaffected youths. “It stops kids getting into the gang life and creates a much safer environment for them,” says Alex Thomas Kingham, 20, who trains here nearly every day. “It takes their minds off all that rubbish and gives them something to do.”

With perseverance, some youngsters find they excel at the moves. The gym has become a breeding ground for the UK’s nascent calisthenics movement, which is similar to where breakdancing was several years ago, says d’Ippolito. Team Instinct, a group of elite athletes who compete in calisthenic events in the UK and abroad, was formed here in the past year. The team has received sponsorship from brands including JD Sports and some of its members, including its blue-haired captain Goku Nsudoh, are racking up hundreds of thousands of views on TikTok.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0IKukH_0cFeq53y00
End of the day: the sun sets over the Steel Warriors gym in Ruskin Park, south London. Photograph: Bertie Oakes

Most significantly, though, the gym has enabled locals of all skill levels and socio-economic backgrounds to share exercise tips and life hacks while dusting calloused palms with grip-enhancing chalk and waiting for their turn on the bar. “Every single person in this area has trained here at least once,” says Shakadé Khan, a 22-year-old member of Instinct with a silver tongue. He only got to know his neighbours when they started working out side by side. Now, “We say hello to each other and they say hello to my mother,” he says. “Steel Warriors has opened doors to a new community.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1oRwDX_0cFeq53y00
Hold it: Christian, former head of marketing at Steel Warriors but also an elite level athlete and member of Team Instinct, demonstrates a full planche; one of the most advanced static holds in Calisthenics. Photograph: Bertie Oakes

Unfortunately, the charity might not be able to do this for other neighbourhoods. It had planned to open 20 gyms but, a few months ago, Co-Op, its main sponsor, pulled funding. Now it looks unlikely that any more facilities will be built.

Beyond merely presenting “nice pictures of a cool couple of months I spent with these guys,” Oakes hopes his photos can be a call to arms for donations. “I’ve experienced first-hand how positive this community has been,” he says, “and I’m sure more gyms across the UK could be positive for others.”

PopSugar

Beyoncé's Black Velvet Gown Took 10 Days to Make, and Boy, Was It Worth the Wait

Beyoncé joined her husband, producer JAY-Z, at the London premiere of Netflix's The Harder They Fall, although she couldn't be spotted on the red carpet. Nevertheless, the multihyphenate posed for photos for her stylists K.J. Moody and Marni Senofonte, showing off her custom velvet gown from every angle. The look was crafted over the course of 10 full days by Albanian fashion brand Valdrin Sahiti and is made from silk and velvet fabric with Lycra on the interior corset. The team posted a shot of Bey in the final look on Instagram, referring to it as her favorite black dress — so unsurprisingly, it seems like she had her pick from many. "Dressing an icon is not about the dress, it's about the sparkle in her eyes while wearing your creation," Valdrin Sahiti told POPSUGAR of the collaboration. The outfit was complete with simple black sandals, a crystalized Judith Leiber clutch, sunglasses, and Lorraine Schwartz jewels. (Her pear drop earrings were 21 carats alone, but she also accessorized with two diamond rings from her go-to red carpet jeweler.) Ahead, click through Beyoncé's pictures once more to see just how brilliantly this gown flattered her curves, and enjoy a sketch from the brand, in which you can see just how well-defined the lines on this design truly are.
BEAUTY & FASHION
FOXBusiness

Supermarket giant ends in-store butcher service, moves to packaged meat

Australian supermarket giant Coles is sending its butchers packing – at least to other departments – announcing that all of its more than 800 stores will end in-store butcher services and offer only pre-packaged meats. The move will impact roughly 1,570 of the firm's 120,000 employees, and their union says...
RETAIL
spring.org.uk

The Vitamin That Reduces COVID Risk

The vitamin plays a double role in relation to the novel COVID-19 virus. Vitamin D may help to reduce the risk of COVID-19. Vitamin D plays two different roles; one in boosting the innate immune systems and the second in stopping the immune system from becoming abnormally active, a study suggest.
PUBLIC HEALTH
newschain

Mel B bedridden after five-week Covid-19 battle

Mel B has revealed that she has been left bedridden after being struck down by Covid-19 for five weeks. The Spice Girl shared a collage of throwback photos from a holiday in the Maldives on Instagram and admitted that her reality is very different. She wrote: “In my head I’m...
PUBLIC HEALTH
TravelNoire

Holly Robinson Peete Calls Out Air Canada For Preventing Sons From Boarding Plane

Holly Robinson Peete is calling out Air Canada after the actress claims the airline barred her two sons from boarding a flight. Peete addressed the airline directly on Twitter, stating, “Excuse me @AirCanada, but you got some explaining to do! My sons have just been refused to get on the airplane and travel because they couldn’t produce our credit card that paid for the tickets. One of them is a minor, and now they are stranded in the airport!!!”
CELEBRITIES
healthing.ca

Beloved Montreal neuroscientist dies at 43

MONTREAL — Nadia Chaudhri, the Montreal neuroscientist who gained a worldwide following while spending her dying months raising funds for scientists from under-represented backgrounds, has died at age 43. Concordia University says Chaudhri died on Oct. 5 after a yearlong battle with ovarian cancer. Chaudhri gained a large Twitter following...
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Princess Anne nails autumnal fashion in bold tartan dress

Looking regal in red, Princess Anne paid a visit to St Barnabas Church of England Primary School in Worcester on Friday, where HRH planted a tree as part of The Queen's Green Canopy initiative. Dressed for autumn, the Princess Royal wore an on-trend blue and green tartan dress for her...
BEAUTY & FASHION
distinctlymontana.com

VIDEO: Bear Eats Moose After Dragging It To Shoulder of Road

It must be a good day for a bear when they land a moose. In all fairness, this big brown bear didn't hunt the moose down - the moose was injured by being hit by a passing vehicle. But a bear is not above eating a little roadkill, especially if it's fresh.
ANIMALS
