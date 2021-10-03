CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
WATCH: No. 25 Clemson outlasts visiting Boston College

Kobe Pace rushed for 125 yards and a touchdown as No. 25 Clemson survived an upset bid from Boston College for a 19-13 victory Saturday night at Clemson’s Memorial Stadium.

Clemson (3-2, 2-1 in ACC) needed a fumble recovery by defensive end K.J. Henry at its own 23-yard line with 49 seconds left to preserve the victory against the Eagles (4-1, 0-1).

It was Clemson’s school-record 31st consecutive home victory, extending the longest active home winning streak in the nation. It also was the Tigers’ 11th consecutive victory against Boston College.

Pace, who got Clemson on the scoreboard first with a 59-yard burst with 8:02 left in the first quarter, became the Tigers’ first 100-yard rusher this season, posting 125 rushing yards on 19 carries. Pace also had two receptions for 41 yards.

Clemson quarterback D.J. Uiaglalei continued to struggle, completing 13 of 28 passes for 207 yards. Sophomore wide receiver Joseph Ngata had four receptions for 111 yards to pace the Tigers.

Boston College quarterback Dennis Grosel completed 23 of 40 attempts for 311 yards, but was intercepted twice.

Clemson’s defense held the Eagles to 46 yards rushing — 174 below their average – and collected nine tackles for loss, including four sacks.

10 highest-paid college football coaches (and are they worth it?)

After Pace’s early touchdown, Boston College responded with a 70-yard drive that culminated in a 22-yard field goal by Connor Lytton.

The Tigers’ B.T. Potter added a pair of field goals from 18 and 40 yards in the second quarter to push Clemson’s lead to 13-3 before Lytton converted from 34 yards out to cut the Tigers’ lead to 13-6 with 19 seconds left in the half.

But Clemson, which improved to 46-0 since 2017 when holding a seven-point lead or more at halftime, had to hold on from there.

The Eagles wasted little time in evening the score, marching 75 yards in 55 seconds to open the second half. Tight ends Trae Barry and Joey Luchetti had back-to-back receptions for 33- and 39-yard gains, respectively, on the drive to set up a three-yard touchdown run by Pat Garwo that tied the game at 13-13.

Clemson’s Potter kicked field goals of 35 yards and 42 yards in the third and fourth quarters to push the Tigers’ lead to 19-13.

–Field Level Media

