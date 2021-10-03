September rainfall well below average

(Radio Iowa) – September ended with scattered showers across the state — but State Climatologist Justin Glisan says the preliminary numbers show those showers were scarce much of the month. “What we’re looking at is about one-point-six-five inches right now — and that’s a little over one-point-eight inches below average. So, a pretty dry month,” Glisan says. He says it won’t be in the top ten for dryness — but will make that next tier.