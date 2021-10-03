The Beatles reportedly almost replaced George Harrison with Eric Clapton

We love to note 50th anniversaries, and when it comes to pop music, those anniversaries are hitting into rich territory for me. In 1971, I was 15, devoted to Top-40 radio, a devoted Beatles fan, with only the faintest idea about music from Africa or the Caribbean. The breakup of the Beatles had been traumatic, though in retrospect, not so tragic, since there was still so much to come from the principle songwriters. Out of it all, though, the one post-Beatles album that has truly stood the test of time for me is George Harrison’s All Things Must Pass. The three-vinyl disc format made a big impression in 1971, and those long guitar jams on disc three were tasty and wild. But the reason this album has long lived in my extensive Winter Music playlist, is the luminous songwriting. Harrison’s creative juices had been boiling over in a pressure cooker, never able to fully bloom in the competitive arena of Beatles albums. Here, on these six sides, it all flowed out with passion and brilliance, a geyser of songwriting gold.

