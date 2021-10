Altcoins are on the up. Tezos is up 23% in the past 24 hours to $8.7, Terra is up 15% to $43, Arweave is up 15% to $56 and Solana is up 8% to $171. Combined, the rise of the coins, which apart from Solana have market caps well under $10 billion, helped notch up the market cap of the entire crypto market by 2.2% in the past day.