The standard Toyota Yaris is not something that would make our hearts flutter but its racier sibling has indeed taken the automotive world by storm. In a segment dominated by European hot hatches, the Yaris GR is a bonafide rally-bred hero that currently enjoys the type of hype normally reserved for supercars. It seems that the chief reason is its ethos, which revolves around the return of a 4WD rally-inspired monster that evokes the Imprezas and Evos that we grew up lusting after.

