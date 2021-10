LJUBLJANA, Slovenia (AP) — Police in Slovenia have fired tear gas and water cannons at thousands of protesters who are against tough anti-coronavirus measures in the small European Union nation. About 10,000 protesters on Wednesday tried to block a major highway north of the capital of Ljubljana when the police intervened. It was the second such incident in Slovenia in a month. The protest took place as Slovenia suspended the use of the Johnson & Johnson coronavirus vaccine while it investigates the death of a 20-year-old woman who had received the jab. The suspension will remain until health experts determine whether there was a link between the woman’s death from a stroke this week and a shot two weeks ago.

PROTESTS ・ 11 DAYS AGO