Ad for Dump Box 2022

COUNTY NOTICE PROPOSALS SOLICITED Separate sealed bids to furnish, install and deliver ONE NEW DUMP BOX, PLOW, UNDERBODY SCRAPER, PRE-WET SYSTEM & ACCESSORIES FOR ONE TANDEM AXLE TRUCK will be received by the Winona County Highway Department, 5300 Highway 61 West, Winona, MN until 10:00 A.M. C.S.T. on Wednesday, October 20th, 2021 at which time they will be publicly opened and read. The recommendation for award by the County Engineer will be submitted to the County Board at a regularly scheduled meeting. Specifications are on file in the office of the Winona County Engineer. Proposals shall be made on the forms furnished by the County. The County reserves the right to reject any and all bids. Proposals can be obtained by request from: Winona County Highway Dept. 5300 Highway 61 West Winona, MN 55987 Dated Sept. 28, 2021 at Winona, Minnesota. David F. Kramer, P.E. Winona County Engineer 10/3, 10/10 LAC87716 WNAXLP.