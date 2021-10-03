CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Winona, MN

Ad for Dump Box 2022

Winona Daily News
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCOUNTY NOTICE PROPOSALS SOLICITED Separate sealed bids to furnish, install and deliver ONE NEW DUMP BOX, PLOW, UNDERBODY SCRAPER, PRE-WET SYSTEM & ACCESSORIES FOR ONE TANDEM AXLE TRUCK will be received by the Winona County Highway Department, 5300 Highway 61 West, Winona, MN until 10:00 A.M. C.S.T. on Wednesday, October 20th, 2021 at which time they will be publicly opened and read. The recommendation for award by the County Engineer will be submitted to the County Board at a regularly scheduled meeting. Specifications are on file in the office of the Winona County Engineer. Proposals shall be made on the forms furnished by the County. The County reserves the right to reject any and all bids. Proposals can be obtained by request from: Winona County Highway Dept. 5300 Highway 61 West Winona, MN 55987 Dated Sept. 28, 2021 at Winona, Minnesota. David F. Kramer, P.E. Winona County Engineer 10/3, 10/10 LAC87716 WNAXLP.

www.winonadailynews.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
NBC News

After McConnell's blink, Democrats hold a weaker hand

WASHINGTON — The "blink" heard 'round the world temporarily saved the U.S. from defaulting on its debts, and it supplied ammunition for Democrats and Republicans to mock Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky. Former President Donald Trump accused McConnell of "folding," and Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., who is seldom in sync with Trump, exclaimed that "McConnell caved."
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Hill

Appeals court temporarily reinstates Texas abortion law

A U.S. court of appeals temporarily reinstated Texas's six-week abortion law, issuing an administrative stay of a preliminary injunction granted to the Biden administration earlier this week by a federal judge that blocked the controversial law's implementation. "It is ordered that Appellant’s emergency motion to stay the preliminary injunction pending...
TEXAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Winona, MN
County
Winona County, MN
Local
Minnesota Government
State
Minnesota State
Winona County, MN
Government
Winona, MN
Government
Reuters

Russian plane carrying parachutists crashes, 16 killed

MOSCOW, Oct 10 (Reuters) - A plane carrying a group of parachute jumpers crashed after takeoff in the Russian region of Tatarstan early on Sunday, killing 16 people and injuring six, the Emergencies Ministry said. At a height of 70 metres, the pilots reported that their left engine had failed...
ACCIDENTS
The Associated Press

Fritz Pollard Alliance responds to Jon Gruden’s comment

LAS VEGAS (AP) — The leader of the Fritz Pollard Alliance, a watchdog group that champions diversity in the NFL, says Jon Gruden’s 2011 remark about players’ union leader DeMaurice Smith is indicative of the racism at many levels of professional sports. Rod Graves, the Alliance’s executive director, also hinted...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#County Highway#Dump Box 2022#Plow#The County Engineer#The County Board
The Hill

'Saturday Night Live' targets Facebook whistleblower hearing

"Saturday Night Live" highlighted a hearing featuring the Facebook whistleblower in its cold open, with multiple interruptions by senators asking for social media pointers. The sketch opened with a parody of C-Span coverage and former Facebook employee Frances Haugen, played by Heidi Gartner, saying that "it's nice to be in an office with no skateboards."
INTERNET

Comments / 0

Community Policy