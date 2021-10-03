CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
LYSAKER Case No. 21CV375

Winona Daily News
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSTATE OF WISCONSIN CIRCUIT COURT LA CROSSE COUNTY PUBLICATION SUMMONS Case No. 21CV375 TO: Tim Lysaker dba Tim Lysaker Well Drilling and Pump Service N7912 Bluffview Ct. Holmen WI 54636-9282 THE STATE OF WISCONSIN: To each person named above as a defendant: You are hereby being notified that the Plaintiff Employers Mutual Casualty Company has filed a lawsuit or other legal action against you. The Complaint, which is also served upon, states the nature and basis of the legal action. Within forty (40) days after 09/03/2021, you must respond with a written answer, as that term is used in Chapter 802 of the Wisconsin Statutes, to the complaint. The court may reject or disregard an answer that does not follow the requirements of the statutes. The answer must be sent or delivered to the Court, whose address is 333 Vine Street, La Crosse, WI 54601 and to Plaintiff's attorney, Howard, Solochek & Weber, S.C., whose address is 1800 E. Howard Avenue, Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53207. You may have an attorney help you or represent you. If you do not provide a proper answer within forty (40) days, the court may grant judgment against you for the award of money or other legal action requested in the Complaint and you may lose your right to object to anything that is or may be incorrect in the complaint. A judgment may be enforced as provided by law. A judgment awarding money may become a lien against any real estate you own now or in the future, and may also be enforced by garnishment or seizure of property. This communication is from a debt collector and is an attempt to collect a debt. Any information obtain will be used for that purpose. Dated at Milwaukee, Wisconsin this August 30, 2021 Howard, Solochek & Weber, S.C. Attorneys for Plaintiff By: Electronically signed by Jason R. Pilmaier State Bar No. 1070638 Post Office Address 1800 E. Howard Avenue Milwaukee, WI 53207 (414) 272-0760 9/3, 9/10, 9/17 LAC85862 WNAXLP.

