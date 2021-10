By: KDKA-TV News Staff

BEAVER FALLS (KDKA) — Fire crews spent hours battling a house fire in Beaver Falls early Sunday morning.

Crews were called to the scene along 4th Avenue around 2:45 a.m.

Dispatchers tell KDKA that crews were able to get the flames under control in around 90 minutes,

No injuries are being reported.

The state fire marshal is investigating the cause.