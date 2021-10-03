CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Memphis police officer killed during crash investigation on I-40

By WREG Web
 7 days ago

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police say Officer Darrell Adams, 34, was killed while conducting a crash investigation on I-40 Saturday morning.

Adams was struck by an oncoming tractor trailer.

The crash happened on I-40 near North Watkins. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officer Adams worked with the Memphis Police Department since April 2016.

“Today, my heart aches again for the loss of another dedicated servant of our city. I am in deep prayer for our officer’s family and the men and women of the Memphis Police Department.” said Chief Cerelyn Davis in a tweet from MPD.

Mayor Jim Strickland and the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office also extended thoughts and prayers to Adam’s family on twitter.

“My thoughts and prayers are with the family of Officer Darrell Adams, his friends, and @Mem_PoliceDept . Today serves as another solemn reminder of the risks our officers take each time they put on the uniform in service to others,” he said.

Memphis Police have shut down all westbound lanes near the crash for their investigation.

Police say the lanes will be closed until further notice.

This is a developing story.

