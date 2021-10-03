New York Mets vs Atlanta Braves 10/3/2021 Picks Predictions Previews

White Sox at Astros—MLB pick is Houston Astros -123. Getting the start for Houston is Framber Valdez. The lefthander has allowed five earned runs in his past three starts working 18 2/3rd innings. He faced the Astros in late June allowed two earned runs in seven innings of a 7-3 win. Lucas Giolito to counter for the White Sox. Past four starts the righthander allowed five earned runs in 20 1/3rd innings. Issue is Giolito does not go deep into games. He has not gone over 5 1/3rd innings in four of his past five starts. Astros second in run production and best hitting team in baseball. They have won all four home meetings against the White Sox this year 13 of their 16 sixteen head to head meetings at home. Play Houston -123. Urquidy and Odorizzi the back end of the rotation for Houston can also help the Astros in the bullpen. Play Houston -123.

MLB ・ 2 DAYS AGO