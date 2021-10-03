New York Mets vs Atlanta Braves 10/3/2021 Picks Predictions Previews
The New York Mets will meet with the Atlanta Braves in MLB action in Truist Park, GA, on Sunday, October 3, 2021, at 3:20 PM (EDT). The New York Mets' once-promising year came to a halt on Sunday, when a second-half slump left them below .500. The Mets scored twice in the eighth inning and twice in the ninth, but it wasn't sufficient as they were defeated 6-5 by the Braves. Their record fell to 77-84 as a result of the loss. The Mets were led by Michael Conforto, who had two hits, along with a home run, and two RBIs. In the season finale, Noah Syndergaard will be the starting pitcher for the NY Mets.
