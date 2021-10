The Greek Olympiacos Piraeus are hosting the Spanish Baskonia Vitoria-Gasteiz at the Peace and Friendship Stadium in Piraeus on Friday, October 1, 2021, at 14:00 ET in this opening round matchup of Euroleague Basketball. Both squads are looking to do better this season as they did not make it to the postseason last year. Olympiacos had six consecutive losses before ending the season with 5-2 wins, but it was too late. Baskonia ended last season with a 9-3 record in their last 12 matches but they didn’t crack the top-8 either.

