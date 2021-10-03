2 Dead in Auburn Car Crash

A mobile home was heavily damaged by fire Wednesday in the town of Bath. The fire was reported by a team of contractors that were doing work nearby on Turnpike Road and spotted heavy black smoke coming from the residence. Fire Chief Mike Fiordo said those workers risked their lives trying to save as many of the animals as they could from the fire. Some of the pets did not survive and no one was home when the fire broke out. The Red Cross is assisting the family.

