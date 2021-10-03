CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Auburn, NY

2 Dead in Auburn Car Crash

By Ed Vivenzio
 7 days ago

A fatal motor vehicle accident occurred in the city of Auburn Saturday morning at the corner of Lake Ave and Metcalf Drive. Police and fire Departments responded to the accident just before 4:30am. The accident occurred when a vehicle struck a tree near the intersection of the two streets. The driver and the lone passenger were pronounced dead at the scene.

Barn Fire in Bristol

Saturday morning saw a barn fire in the Town of Bristol. The Ontario County Sheriff’s Department reports it responded to a barn fire at 6688 County Road 2 in Bristol just before 9:00am. The barn was completely engulfed in flames by the time deputies arrived. Multiple fire departments worked to put out the fire which caused the road to be close for approximately two hours.
ONTARIO COUNTY, NY
ATV Accident in Galen

A man was injured Saturday afternoon after falling off an ATV. The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office reports Michael W Record was riding as a passenger on an ATV being driven by Zackery J Bowensteen on Turnpike Road in the town of Galen. When the ATV hit a bump, Record grabbed on to Bowensteen, causing Bowensteen to hit the accelerator. The sudden increase in speed caused Record to fall off the back of the vehicle, hitting his head on the road.
WAYNE COUNTY, NY
MVA Leads to DWI in Marion

A Palmyra man has been charged with driving while intoxicated after a motor vehicle accident in Marion, Saturday morning. Wayne County Sheriff’s Deputies report the arrest of Armon M Espada after his vehicle crossed into the opposite lane of Walworth-Marion Road, struck a guide rail, and caught fire. He was found to have a BAC of 0.22%. He is scheduled to appear at a later date in Marion Court to answer the charges against him.
MARION, NY
Car Chase in Ontario County Leads to Stolen Guns & More

Two people from Rochester are facing weapons charges after a car chase by Ontario County Sheriff’s Deputies. Just before 4:00pm Saturday, deputies responded to a report of a burglary in progress on Johnson Hill Road in Bristol. As deputies approached the residence, a truck fled the scene. Deputies attempted to get the truck to pull over but it accelerated, trying to flee from them. During the pursuit, the truck went into a soy bean field in East Bloomfield, then continued on to Route 444 and onto Route 96 before losing control of the vehicle in the Railside Market parking lot in Victor.
ONTARIO COUNTY, NY
Auburn, NY
Auburn, NY
Auburn, NY
Auburn, NY
DWI Arrest in Penn Yan

Saturday saw a Rochester man arrested in Penn Yan for driving while intoxicated. Just after midnight Saturday, Penn Yan Police pulled over Brandon N Carey on Main Street. During the stop, Carey was observed to be intoxicated and refused to perform a field sobriety test. Officers arrested Carey and he was transported to the Yates County Jail where he refused to take a chemical breath test.
PENN YAN, NY
Auburn Fire Displaces Six

A fire Wednesday night at 34 Franklin Street in Auburn displaced six people. Firefighters worked on extinguishing the smoke coming from the attic while other members performed a ventilation and search of the home. After the fire was put out, investigators determined its origin to be electrical. No injuries were...
AUBURN, NY
No Injuries After Vehicle Fire on Route 14

A portion of Route 14 at Spud Road in Yates County was shut down Thursday night for about an hour after a U-Haul caught on fire. It happened around 8:30 in the town of Torrey when the driver noticed flames coming from the undercarriage. When Dresden and Penn Yan firefighters arrived the vehicle was fully engulfed in flames. The truck was a total loss.
YATES COUNTY, NY
Police: Driver in Fatal Wayne County Accident Was High

Police in Wayne County say the driver of a car involved in a fatal accident in Ontario last November was high. 58-year old Timothy Mannix, of Marion, has been charged with criminally negligent homicide and driving while ability impaired by drugs. Mannix is accused of starting a chain reaction accident when he stopped his car in the passing lane of Route 104 for an unknown reason. 35-year old Nicole Dipiazza, a driver in one of the other vehicles involved, was killed.
WAYNE COUNTY, NY
Gunshots Fired on Ithaca’s Elm Street for Second Straight Night

For the second straight night, Ithaca Police were called to the area of Elm Street for the report of multiple gunshots on Wednesday. When officers arrived in the area of Elm and Chestnut streets, a number of shell casings from a handgun were found. One resident told police that several bullets struck their home, one of which entered a bedroom. A car that had passed through the area was also found to have several bullet holes in it.
ITHACA, NY
Fire Destroys Bath Mobile Home

A mobile home was heavily damaged by fire Wednesday in the town of Bath. The fire was reported by a team of contractors that were doing work nearby on Turnpike Road and spotted heavy black smoke coming from the residence. Fire Chief Mike Fiordo said those workers risked their lives trying to save as many of the animals as they could from the fire. Some of the pets did not survive and no one was home when the fire broke out. The Red Cross is assisting the family.
BATH, NY
Sodus Man Arrested for Assault

The Wayne County Office of the Sheriff reports the arrest of a Sodus man for Assault in the Third Degree following the investigation into an incident that occurred in the Town of Macedon on 10/02/21. Deputies arrested Roderick Q. Morris, age 24, of Ridge Road in Sodus after he allegedly...
SODUS, NY
Seneca Falls Police Releases September 2021 Report

In September 2021, members of the Seneca Falls Police Department documented 1702 duty-related events. These events include: responding to 789 calls for service, conducting 763 property checks on both business and residential properties, and 127 traffic stops. Forty-two traffic tickets were issued consisting of 0 Felony, 5 Misdemeanor, and 37...
SENECA FALLS, NY
Child Endangerment Arrest in Macedon

A sippy cup led to an arrest in the town of Macedon. The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office reported Friday the arrest of Shawn Calabria after an investigation into an incident which occurred in September. It is alleged that Calabria had a sippy cup in his vehicle containing alcohol. As the cup was within reach of the child, Calabria was charged with endangering the welfare of a child. He is expected to answer the charges against him at a later date.
MACEDON, NY
Clyde Man Charged With Harassment

A 43-year old Clyde man was arrested Friday morning following the investigation into a family trouble that happened in the village of Clyde. Michael Matthys allegedly got into an argument with his girlfriend, grabbed her by the face and pushed her onto a bed. Matthys was taken to Wayne County...
CLYDE, NY
Wayne County Woman Hits Bridge

The Wayne County Office of the Sheriff reports a 1 car Personal Injury Motor Vehicle collision in the Town of Savannah. Involved was Elizabeth Smith age 31, of Spring Lake Road, Savannah NY, and her 11 year old son. It is alleged that Smith was Westbound on Armitage Road in...
WAYNE COUNTY, NY
Police Searching for Missing Newark Man

Your help is needed in finding a 30-year old Newark man that has been reported missing. State Police are looking for Roy “R.J” Vandemortel, who was last seen at the Tops Plaza in Clifton Springs on September 30th. He was wearing a blue t-shirt, a blue Puma zip-up hoodie, black jeans and grey sneakers. Roy is white, 6 feet tall, 150 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes.
NEWARK, NY
Palmyra Man Arrested Following Traffic Stop

The Wayne County Office of the Sheriff reports the arrest of a Palmyra man following an investigation into a traffic stop in the Town of Ontario. Deputies arrested Matthew J. Benza, 35 of 204 Conifer Drive, Palmyra following an investigation into a traffic stop that occurred in the Town of Ontario On 07/21/2021. Following an evaluation by a certified drug recognition expert and receipt of blood results Benza was found to have been operating a motor vehicle under the influence of drugs. Benza was charged with 2 counts of Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the 7th degree, 1 count of Criminal Possession of Hypodermic Instruments, DWAI-Drugs, Aggravated Unlicensed Operation in the 1st Degree, Aggravated Unlicensed Operation in the 2nd Degree, Operating a Motor Vehicle without the use of headlights, and Unlicensed Operator.
PALMYRA, NY
