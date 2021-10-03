CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Italian Lega A Varese vs Virtus Bologna 10/3/2021 Picks Predictions Previews

The defending champions of Virtus Segafredo Bologna are hosting Openjobmetis Varese at the Segafredo Arena in Bologna on Sunday, October 3, 2021, at 12:30 ET in this 2nd round battle of the Italian Lega A. Both teams are coming off victories in their opening games of the season and are looking to continue on the winning ways today. The Champions won relatively easy on the road, while the guests are coming off a close 3-point home win.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Previews#Italian#Virtus Bologna 10 3 2021#Virtus Segafredo Bologna#Champions
