Italian Lega A Varese vs Virtus Bologna 10/3/2021 Picks Predictions Previews

The USF Bulls (1-3) will battle against the SMU Mustang (4-0) in week 5 of the AAC college football tournament at Gerald J. Ford Stadium in Dallas on Saturday, October 2, 2021, at 4:00 PM ET. South Florida will meet Southern Methodist in the AAC face-off in week 5 of NCAAF action this season. The Bulls are in 10th place in the American Athletic Conference with a 1-3 overall standing with one game won at home. USF snapped a two-game losing streak with a 38-17 triumph over Florida A&M but ended up losing their recent match to 13th ranked BYU at 27-35 on Saturday. The Bulls dominated the running game over the Cougars at 181 to 138 yards but struggled in their passing for only 186 yards with a total of 367 offensive yards. USF completed 72 total plays on 5.1 yards per play with 2 punts and 1 fumble lost while committing 4 penalties for 30 yards in the loss.

DALLAS, TX ・ 8 DAYS AGO