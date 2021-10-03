Monday deadline to register to vote for November elections

Election Day is approaching quickly for Gregg County, and early voting is set to begin Oct. 18. Voters can cast ballots on eight Texas constitutional amendments, while Kilgore ISD residents will decide the fate of a district bond referendum. Proposition A in the bond package totals $109 million for the construction of a new high school campus and renovations at Chandler Elementary School. Proposition B totals $4 million and would fund renovations at R.E. St. John Stadium.