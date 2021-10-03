CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee Honey Festival celebrates importance of pollinators

By Amelia Young
 7 days ago
The Bicentennial Mall will transform into a honey lovers paradise Sunday, as the annual Tennessee Honey Festival will celebrate all things sweet.

It runs from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. rain or shine.

The festival was slated to be at First Horizon Park, but organizers said they quickly outgrew that location.

The Tennessee Honey Festival brings the community together with honey, art, music, education and inspiration.

Festival-goers can find honey-themed products like honey inspired food & beverage merchants, live music, interactive bee-keeping classes, arts and even craft bee-hive painting.

There are also opportunities to interact with beekeepers to learn about the importance of bees and other pollinators in Tennessee.

COVID-19 precautions will be in place throughout the festival. Hand sanitizing stations throughout the grounds and masks will be available for those who need one.

