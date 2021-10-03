Italian Lega A Fortitudo Bologna vs Cremona 10/3/2021 Picks Predictions Previews

The Army Black Knights (4-0) will unleash their superior rushing offense against the Ball State Cardinals (1-3) in week 5 of the college football showdown at Scheumann Stadium in Muncie on Saturday, October 2, 2021, at 5:00 PM ET. The undefeated Army will try to grab their second road win to level up their standing to 5-0 this season. The Black Knights took the lead in the Independents (FBS) Conference with a 4-0 overall standing after winning 3 games at home and one road outing. The Army beat Georgia State in the opener at 43-10, Western Kentucky in Week 2 at 38-35, Connecticut in Week 3 at 52-21, and Miami-OH at 23-10. The Black Knights gained control of the ball after allowing the Redhawks to just 232 total yards while acquiring 384 with a strong rushing offense for 384 yards. Army completed 68 total plays on 5.6 yards per play with 16 first downs, 44% 3rd down, and 100% 4th down efficiency in the winning effort.

MUNCIE, IN ・ 8 DAYS AGO