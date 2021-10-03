CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Italian Lega A Fortitudo Bologna vs Cremona 10/3/2021 Picks Predictions Previews

Vanoli Basket Cremona are hosting Fortitudo Bologna at the PalaRadi Arena in Bologna on Sunday, October 3, 2021, at 13:30 ET in the second round of action of the Italian Lega A. Both teams are coming off defeats in their opening games of the season and are looking to bounce back today. Cremona got destroyed on the road by 17 points, while Fortitudo lost an extremely close game at home by one point.

Coaches Top 25 Poll powered by USA TODAY, Rankings Prediction: Week 6

What will the USA TODAY Coaches Poll powered by USA TODAY potentially look like? It’s our predicted guess on the early college football rankings after Week 6. Note that below is NOT the actual 2021 Week 6 Coaches Poll powered by USA TODAY – it’s our prediction and projection of what it might be.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Euroleague Baskonia vs Olympiacos 10/1/2021 Picks Predictions Previews

The Greek Olympiacos Piraeus are hosting the Spanish Baskonia Vitoria-Gasteiz at the Peace and Friendship Stadium in Piraeus on Friday, October 1, 2021, at 14:00 ET in this opening round matchup of Euroleague Basketball. Both squads are looking to do better this season as they did not make it to the postseason last year. Olympiacos had six consecutive losses before ending the season with 5-2 wins, but it was too late. Baskonia ended last season with a 9-3 record in their last 12 matches but they didn’t crack the top-8 either.
BASKETBALL
Spanish ACB Fuenlabrada vs Obradoiro CAB 10/2/2021 Picks Predictions Previews

Rio Natura Monbus Obradoiro CAB are hosting Urbas Fuenlabrada at the Multiusos Fontes do Sar in Santiago de Compostela on Saturday, October 2, 2021, at 14:00 ET in this 4th round game of the Spanish ACB League. Both teams have identical records this season but are coming off opposite outcomes in their previous games. Fuenlabrada ended their previous two-game losing streak and want to continue on the winning ways, while Obradoiro lost by Real Madrid and are looking to bounce back.
SPORTS
Euroleague Alba Berlin vs Barcelona 10/1/2021 Picks Predictions Previews

The Spanish Champions of FC Barcelona Lassa are hosting the German Alba Berlin at the Palau Blaugrana Arena in Barcelona on Friday, October 1, 2021, at 15:00 ET in this opening round battle of Euroleague Basketball. Both teams had completely opposite courses last season, as Barcelona made it all the way to the league final, while Alba were disappointing, as they were one of the four worse squads of the competition.
SPORTS
Spanish ACB Joventut Badalona vs Gran Canaria 10/3/2021 Picks Predictions Previews

Herbalife Gran Canaria are hosting Divina Seguros Joventut Badalona at the Gran Canaria Arena in Las Palmas on Sunday, October 3, 2021, at 07:00 ET in this fourth round matchup of the Spanish ACB League between two squads with identical records this season. They also have identical course, as they won the opening game of the season, lost the second and bounced back and won the third.
SPORTS
Toledo Rockets vs Massachusetts Minutemen 10/2/2021 Picks Predictions Previews

The Toledo Rockets are gearing up to meet the Massachusetts Minutemen at Warren McGuirk Alumni Stadium in Week 5 of NCAA football action this Saturday. The Toledo Rockets are coming in with a 2-2 record for the season after claiming victory against the Ball State Cardinals in Week 4 at 22-12. Quarterback Carter Bradley led the way for Toledo with 10 completions out of 18 through 144 passing yards and a lone touchdown, along with 12 rushing yards on three attempts.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Army Black Knights vs Ball State Cardinals 10/2/2021 Picks Predictions Previews

The Army Black Knights (4-0) will unleash their superior rushing offense against the Ball State Cardinals (1-3) in week 5 of the college football showdown at Scheumann Stadium in Muncie on Saturday, October 2, 2021, at 5:00 PM ET. The undefeated Army will try to grab their second road win to level up their standing to 5-0 this season. The Black Knights took the lead in the Independents (FBS) Conference with a 4-0 overall standing after winning 3 games at home and one road outing. The Army beat Georgia State in the opener at 43-10, Western Kentucky in Week 2 at 38-35, Connecticut in Week 3 at 52-21, and Miami-OH at 23-10. The Black Knights gained control of the ball after allowing the Redhawks to just 232 total yards while acquiring 384 with a strong rushing offense for 384 yards. Army completed 68 total plays on 5.6 yards per play with 16 first downs, 44% 3rd down, and 100% 4th down efficiency in the winning effort.
MUNCIE, IN
Iowa Hawkeyes vs Maryland Terrapins 10/1/2021 Picks Predictions Previews

The Iowa Hawkeyes will go against the Maryland Terrapins in NCAAF action in Capital One Field at Maryland Stadium, on Friday, October 1, 2021, at 8:00 PM (EDT). The Hawkeyes just finished a game against Colorado State. Iowa won by a 10-point margin in that game. Iowa began the season with a huge 34-6 win over Indiana in the season opener. The Hawkeyes were capable of keeping their winning ways continuing in the following two games, defeating Iowa State 27-17 in week two and Kent State 30-7 in week three.
IOWA STATE
Cincinnati Reds vs Pittsburgh Pirates 10/1/2021 Picks Predictions Previews

The Cincinnati Reds will go against the Pittsburgh Pirates in MLB action in Pnc Park, on Friday, October 1, 2021, at 6:35 PM (EDT). Cincinnati faced the White Sox twice this week, dropping both games by a combined 11 runs. The Reds were unable to defeat the White Sox this week. Cincinnati was defeated 7-1 on Tuesday, backed by a 6-1 defeat on Wednesday. Cincinnati had just four hits and struck out 7 times in a 6-1 defeat to the Chicago White Sox on Wednesday.
MLB
USF Bulls vs SMU Mustangs 10/2/2021 Picks Predictions Previews

The USF Bulls (1-3) will battle against the SMU Mustang (4-0) in week 5 of the AAC college football tournament at Gerald J. Ford Stadium in Dallas on Saturday, October 2, 2021, at 4:00 PM ET. South Florida will meet Southern Methodist in the AAC face-off in week 5 of NCAAF action this season. The Bulls are in 10th place in the American Athletic Conference with a 1-3 overall standing with one game won at home. USF snapped a two-game losing streak with a 38-17 triumph over Florida A&M but ended up losing their recent match to 13th ranked BYU at 27-35 on Saturday. The Bulls dominated the running game over the Cougars at 181 to 138 yards but struggled in their passing for only 186 yards with a total of 367 offensive yards. USF completed 72 total plays on 5.1 yards per play with 2 punts and 1 fumble lost while committing 4 penalties for 30 yards in the loss.
DALLAS, TX
Arizona State Sun Devils vs UCLA Bruins 10/2/2021 Picks Predictions Previews

The Arizona State Sun Devils will meet with the UCLA Bruins in NCAAF action in Rose Bowl, Pasadena, on Saturday, October 2, 2021, at 10:30 PM (EDT). The Arizona State Sun Devils bring a strong attack and a strong defense to Pasadena. Coach Herm Edwards has his squad performing well on both sides of the ball, and they had a fantastic start to the year, going 3-1 heading into this weekend’s game. The Arizona Sun Devils’ explosive offense averaged 446.3 yards total offense, 213 passing yards, and 223.3 rushing yards, good for 32nd in the league, and 31.7 points per game, good for 55th.
ARIZONA STATE
UCF Knights vs Navy Midshipmen 10/2/2021 Picks Predictions Previews

The UCF Knights (2-1) and the Navy Midshipmen (0-3) will collide in the AAC college football tournament at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium in Annapolis on Saturday, October 2, 2021, at 3:30 PM ET. Central Florida travels to bounce back from their last loss to Louisville in 3rd week of NCAAF action this season. The Knights took 5th place in the American Athletic Conference with a 2-1 overall standing after winning two contests at home this season. UCF outmatched Boise State (36-31) in the opener and shut down B-CU (63-14) in week 2 but bowed to Louisville at 42-35 on September 17. The Knights failed to control the passing offense of the Cardinals (208 to 310 yards) but dominated the running game at 212 to 191 yards for a total of 420 offensive yards. UCF marked 22 first downs, 20% 3rd down, and 100% 4th down efficiency with 64 total plays on 6.6 yards per play.
ANNAPOLIS, MD
Western Michigan Broncos vs Buffalo Bulls 10/2/2021 Picks Predictions Previews

The Western Michigan Broncos and the Buffalo Bulls are set to meet in Week 5 of NCAA football action at the UB Stadium this Saturday afternoon. The Western Michigan Broncos are coming in with an improved record of 3-1 after claiming victory over the San Jose State Spartans in Week 4 with a final score of 23-3. The team’s defense kept San Jose at 119 total offensive yards and forced three turnovers from the Spartans. Quarterback Kaleb Eleby led the Broncos with 200 passing yards together with a pair of TDs, while RB Sean Tyler contributed 65 rushing yards on the ground and WR Sky Moore caught for 95 yards.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Spanish ACB Real Betis vs Breogan 10/3/2021 Picks Predictions Previews

Leche Rio Breogan are hosting Coosur Real Betis Sevilla at the Pazo dos Deportes Arena in Breogan on Sunday, October 3, 2021, at 06:30 ET in this fourth round matchup of the Spanish ACB League between two teams coming off defeats in their previous matches. Breogan are coming off their first defeat of the season that ended their previous two-game winning streak. Real Betis have back-to-back losses after winning their opening game of the year.
SPORTS
Southern Miss Golden Eagles vs Rice Owls 10/2/2021 Picks Predictions Previews

The Southern Miss Golden Eagles and the Rice Owls will meet at the Rice Stadium in Houston, Texas on Saturday, October 2, 2021, at 6:30 PM ET. The Golden Eagles finished last season with 3-7 overall and 2-4 in the West Division Conference USA play while being led by head coach Jay Hopson. Southern Miss is sitting on a 1-3 record this year. The Golden Eagles were beaten by the Alabama Crimson Tide last week to a score of 14-63. The team put up 213 yards of total offense last week with Ty Keyes delivering 131 yards and two touchdowns. Keyes also made a team-high of 41 rushing yards.
HOUSTON, TX
Russian VTB United League CSKA Moscow vs Nizhny Novgorod 10/3/2021 Picks Predictions Previews

Nizhny Novgorod are hosting the defending champions CSKA Moscow at the CEC Nagorny Arena in Novgorod on Sunday, October 3, 2021, at 07:00 ET in this Russian VTB United League matchup. This will be a rematch of last season’s quarterfinals series, where CSKA Moscow managed to eliminate Nizhny Novgorod with 2-1 wins and advanced to the next round of the playoffs.
SPORTS
UNLV Rebels vs UTSA Roadrunners 10/2/2021 Picks Predictions Previews

The UNLV Rebels will go against the UTSA Roadrunners in NCAAF action in Alamodome, San Antonio, on Saturday, October 2, 2021, at 6:00 PM (EDT).UNLV is returning from a win over Fresno State the week before. The Rebels were defeated by an eight-point margin in the game. UNLV fought hard against Eastern Washington in their season opener, but ultimately lost 35-33 in overtime.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
New Mexico State Aggies vs San Jose State Spartans 10/2/2021 Picks Predictions Previews

The New Mexico State Aggies will go against the San Jose State Spartans at the CEFCUStadium in San Jose, California on Friday, October 1, 2021, at 10:30 PM ET. The Aggies ended last year’s season with a 1-1 record as an independent team while being led by head coach Doug Martin. New Mexico State is sitting on a 1-4 record this season. The team was able to snap its fourth losing streak, winning week four against the South Carolina State Bulldogs. The team fell last week to a score of 21-41 against the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors. Jonah Johnson went for 280 yards and cranked a touchdown with one interception. Juwaun Price rushed for 72 yards while Jared Wyatt delivered 114 yards, catching nine passes.
SAN JOSE, CA

