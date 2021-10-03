CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Accidents

Blaze damages historic bridge spanning Tiber River in Rome

wcn247.com
 7 days ago

ROME (AP) — A blaze that possibly was sparked by a gas canister explosion has destroyed part of an historic bridge spanning the Tiber River in Rome. Firefighters said the fire erupted before midnight Saturday near the Ostiense neighborhood and by early Sunday the flames were extinguished. No one was injured. The blaze appeared to have started in an area of shacks occupied by homeless persons on the river banks near Industry Bridge and spread to the span itself. A section of the bridge's outer pedestrian walkway and stretch under the roadbed carrying utility lines broke off and fell into the Tiber. The bridge's 1863 inauguration was attended by Pope Pius IX.

www.wcn247.com

Comments / 0

Related
kfgo.com

Fire damages Rome’s 19th century ‘Iron Bridge’

ROME (Reuters) – A huge fire on Saturday night severely damaged Rome’s famed “Iron Bridge,” with parts of the 19th century structure plunging into the River Tiber. The bridge, which was opened 1863 and whose formal name is Ponte dell’ Industria (Industry Bridge), connects the densely populated Ostiense and Portuense neighbourhoods.
EUROPE
The Independent

Fire destroys part of historic bridge in Rome

A major fire has destroyed part of a historic bridge in Rome after the structure was set alight overnight on Saturday.The Iron Bridge, also known as Industry Bridge, which spans the river Tiber, was thought to have been ablaze following a possible gas canister explosion.Sections of the famed 19th century bridge, which is 131 metres long, plunged into the river.Firefighters said the fire erupted before midnight on Saturday near the Ostiense neighborhood and by 4am on Sunday they had extinguished the blaze.No injuries were reported but three nearby nightclubs were evacuated as a precaution.The blaze appeared to have started...
HOMELESS
UPI News

Fire causes partial collapse of Rome's Iron Bridge

Oct. 3 (UPI) -- A fire on Sunday night severely damaged Rome's Iron Bridge and left surrounding areas without electricity. The fire took place just before midnight and caused external portions of the bridge's structure to collapse. No injuries were reported. The metal bridge, also known as the Industry Bridge,...
ACCIDENTS
abc17news.com

Blaze destroys or damages 200-plus homes on Honduran island

MEXICO CITY (AP) — A blaze has ripped through a small, densely populated cay along a Honduran island, destroying or damaging more than 200 homes and sending hundreds of people fleeing by sea. The national Emergency Commission said Sunday it is analyzing the extent of the damage from the blaze a day earlier on Bonacca Cay, just off the Bay Island of Guanaja. It said earlier the fire had completely destroyed 90 homes and damaged 136. There are no reports of deaths and only three reported serious injuries. Video images on social media showed huge flames and a dense cloud of smoke rising from the Atlantic island.
MEXICO CITY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#River Banks#Tiber#Rome#Homeless Persons#Accident#Ap
WKRG

Styx River fire chief battles blaze at own home

STYX RIVER, Ala. (WKRG) — The Styx River fire chief’s home was destroyed by even as he battled the blaze himself. The fire occurred on Dunbar Road on Monday morning. Courtney Dunbar, the Styx River fire chief helped put out the fire. Multiple local fire departments were called on scene.
ACCIDENTS
WSET

Historic building in downtown Marion significantly damaged in fire

MARION, Va. (WCYB) — UPDATE: A historic building in downtown Marion was significantly damaged in a Tuesday morning fire. Fire crews were dispatched around 2 a.m. to the Past Time Antique Emporium on Main Street. Officials said no injuries were reported, but the restaurant next door may have received damage as well.
MARION, VA
wcn247.com

15 dead after Russian skydiver plane crashes

MOSCOW (AP) — A plane carrying skydivers has crashed shortly after takeoff in central Russia, killing 15 of the 22 people aboard. The L-410, a Czech-made twin-engine turboprop, crashed near Menzelinsk, about 960 kilometers (600 miles) east of Moscow, on Sunday. The Emergencies Ministry said seven people were extracted from the wreckage alive, at least one of them with severe injuries. The cause of the crash was not immediately determined.
ACCIDENTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Place
Europe
Place
Rome, IT
kyma.com

Must See Video: Spectacular drone video shows lava crashing into the sea

TAZACORTE, Spain (CBS News) - Drone video shows lava from Spain's Cumbre Vieja volcano crashing into the sea, sending up plumes of white steam on Wednesday. Despite fears of toxic gases, authorities said the air inland remained fine to breathe. Lava from the volcano that began erupting 10 days ago...
ENVIRONMENT
CBS News

Two Americans fall to their deaths while scaling sea cliffs on Spanish island

Two American men plunged to their deaths while scaling sea cliffs on Spain's holiday island of Majorca, police said on Wednesday. The bodies of the pair -- aged 25 and 35 -- were found on Monday floating in the water near the Cueva de es Cossi in the east of the Mediterranean island, a spokeswoman for the Guardia Civil police said. Their names were not released.
ACCIDENTS
The Independent

La Palma volcano: Church tower collapses after lava reaches town

A church on the island of La Palma has collapsed after lava from an erupting volcano entered the town of Todoque. The dramatic footage, captured by TV Canarias, shows a cloud of smoke engulfing the bell tower, which crumbles to the floor. Firefighters had tried to save the church by...
abc17news.com

Fire officials are investigating a ‘suspicious’ blaze at the historic Susan B. Anthony House

A fire damaged the Susan B. Anthony Museum and House in New York on Sunday, before firefighters put out the blaze and rescued artifacts inside. The Rochester Fire Department (RFD) responded around 1:00 a.m. to an automatic fire alarm at the residence that once belonged to Anthony, a leader of the women’s suffrage movement. The fire burned through the home’s back porch.
ROCHESTER, NY
klin.com

Bridge Closed Due To Damage At W Panama Rd And SW 29th Street

Lancaster County Engineer announces the temporary closure of County Bridge W-116 located on West Panama Road approximately 0.25 mile east of the intersection of West Panama Road and SW 29th , pending investigation. Upon initial inspection, W-116 has suffered an unknown impact that has caused extensive damage to the safety rails on the Northside of the bridge. Therefore, the bridge will remain closed until a structural investigation is completed to determine the full extent of damage and the bridge’s structural safety.
LANCASTER COUNTY, NE
newcivilengineer.com

M25 reopens after emergency repairs to damaged bridge joint

The road was closed clockwise near to Junction 3 in Swanley at around 8.30am this morning. At one point there were two hour delays with the build up of traffic stretching 13km to the QE2 bridge at Dartford. There were also delays on the A2 towards Eltham. National Highways contractors...
TRAFFIC
hintonrecord.com

Historic ‘Pony Bridge’ to Undergo Lengthy Reconstruction

BRIDGEPORT – Dozens of classic cars cruised across the Pony Bridge just north of Hinton on Saturday in a ride organized by the Oklahoma Route 66 Association, taking the opportunity to enjoy the famous structure while they can. The bridge, officially called the William H. Murray Bridge, will be closed this spring for reconstruction and probably won’t open again for nearly two years. Rick Howland…
TRAFFIC
Florida Star

VIDEO: Fire Damages Historic Iron Bridge In Rome

By Tijana Milikj Fire has severely damaged the historic Iron Bridge — also known as the Industry Bridge — in Rome. Authorities said the large blaze that broke out over the weekend was possibly ignited as a result of a damaged gas pipe under the bridge, which connects the neighborhoods of Ostiense and Portuense. No injuries were reported in the […]
ACCIDENTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy