Athletics-Kenya’s Jepkosgei wins elite women’s race at London Marathon

By Syndicated Content
wibqam.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Reuters) – Kenya’s Joyciline Jepkosgei won a thrilling London Marathon on Sunday in two hours, 17.43 minutes as world record holder and defending champion Brigid Kosgei faded late in the race to finish just outside the podium places. Jepkosgei finished 15 seconds ahead of Ethiopian Degitu Azimeraw, while Ashete Bekere...

wibqam.com

