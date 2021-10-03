CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Science

The roles of lipids in SARS-CoV-2 viral replication and the host immune response

By DocWire News Featured Reading
docwirenews.com
 7 days ago

J Lipid Res. 2021 Sep 29:100129. doi: 10.1016/j.jlr.2021.100129. Online ahead of print. The significant morbidity and mortality associated with severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) infection has underscored the need for novel antiviral strategies. Lipids play essential roles in the viral life cycle. The lipid composition of cell membranes can influence viral entry by mediating fusion or affecting receptor conformation. Upon infection, viruses can reprogram cellular metabolism to remodel lipid membranes and fuel the production of new virions. Further, several classes of lipid mediators, including eicosanoids and sphingolipids, can regulate the host immune response to viral infection. Here we summarize the existing literature on the mechanisms through which these lipid mediators may regulate viral burden in COVID-19. Further, we define the gaps in knowledge and identify the core areas in which lipids offer therapeutic promise for SARS-CoV-2.

www.docwirenews.com

Comments / 0

Related
EatThis

Signs COVID is in Your Brain

With more than 18 months of the pandemic in the rearview mirror, researchers have been steadily gathering new and important insights into the effects of COVID-19 on the body and brain. These findings are raising concerns about the long-term impacts that the coronavirus might have on biological processes such as aging.
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sars#Viral Replication#Lipid#Immune Response#Sphingolipids#Pmid
International Business Times

Fully Vaccinated Texas Teacher With Booster Shot Dies Of COVID-19

A fully vaccinated teacher in Texas who also received a booster shot has died of COVID-19 complications last week, officials from the Richardson Independent School District have announced. District officials said Monday that Eroletta Piascyk was admitted to the hospital with COVID-19 and was expected to recover before she passed...
TEXAS STATE
Knowridge Science Report

Scientists find a crucial factor in COVID-19 transmission

In a recent study published in Clinical Infectious Diseases, researchers found fine aerosols emitted during talking and singing may play a crucial role in COVID-19 transmission. They found that fine aerosols (less than 5 micrometers, or μm) generated from these two types of activities contain more viral particles than coarse...
SCIENCE
pharmacytimes.com

FDA Grants Emergency Use Authorization for Single Test to Differentiate Between COVID-19, Flu, RSV

Samples for the test are isolated from nasopharyngeal swabs, anterior nasal swabs, and mid-turbinate swabs. Officials with the FDA have issued an emergency use authorization for PerkinElmer’s PKamp Respiratory SARS-CoV-2 RT-PCR Panel 1 assay, a single test that can detect and differentiate between SARS-CoV-2, influenza A, influenza B, and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV). Samples for the test are isolated from nasopharyngeal swabs, anterior nasal swabs, and mid-turbinate swabs.1.
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Virus
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NEWS10 ABC

New drug combo shows promise at stopping COVID infections, study finds

(StudyFinds) — Researchers from the Norwegian University of Technology and Science say a new drug combination is showing serious promise against COVID-19 in preliminary animal and cell culture tests. The mixture, a combination of nafamostat and Pegasys (IFNα), also adheres to all availability and efficacy requirements. More specifically, this new drug concoction appears capable of stopping […]
SCIENCE
MedicalXpress

New drug combination effective against SARS-CoV-2 infection

Countries with greater resources are opening up for a more normal life. But COVID-19 and the SARS-CoV-2 virus are still a significant threat in large parts of the world. The lack of medicines that are effective, easy to distribute and easy to obtain are a significant part of the problem. However, recent research on a new drug combination is showing promising results. The combined use of nafamostat and Pegasys (IFNα) meets all availability and efficacy requirements.
PHARMACEUTICALS
EurekAlert

Watching SARS-CoV-2 spread in animal models in real time

SAN ANTONIO (September 27, 2021) – A version of SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19 disease, has been successfully modified to glow brightly in cells and animal tissues, providing a real-time way to track the spread and intensity of viral infection as it happens in animal models, researchers at Texas Biomedical Research Institute (Texas Biomed) report in the journal The Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences (PNAS).
SCIENCE
docwirenews.com

SAR-CoV-2 infection, emerging new variants and the role of activation induced cytidine deaminase (AID) in lasting immunity

Saudi Pharm J. 2021 Sep 20. doi: 10.1016/j.jsps.2021.09.006. Online ahead of print. As the world faces a fourth COVID-19 spike, scientists are learning a lot more about the new SARS-CoV-2 strains that were previously unknown. Currently, the Delta versions of SARS-CoV-2 have become the prevalent strains in much of the world since it first appeared in India in late 2020. Researchers believe they have discovered why Delta has been so successful: those infected with it create significantly more virus than those infected with the original strain of SARS-CoV-2, making it extremely contagious. This has redirected the focus to how our immune system defends us from these various pathogens and initiates such varied responses. Hundreds of research papers have been published on the origins of long-lasting immune responses and disparities in the numbers of different immune cell types in COVID 19 survivors, but the primary architect of these discrepancies has yet to be discovered. In this essay, we will concentrate on the primary architect protein, activation induced cytidine deaminase (AID), which triggers molecular processes that allow our immune system to produce powerful antibodies and SARS-CoV-2 specific B cells, allowing us to outwit the virus. We believe that if we ever achieve permanent immunity to SARS-CoV-2 infection, AID will be the key to releasing it.
SCIENCE
docwirenews.com

Germinal center responses to SARS-CoV-2 mRNA vaccines in healthy and immunocompromised individuals

MedRxiv. 2021 Sep 21:2021.09.16.21263686. doi: 10.1101/2021.09.16.21263686. Preprint. Vaccine-mediated immunity often relies on the generation of protective antibodies and memory B cells, which commonly stem from germinal center (GC) reactions. An in-depth comparison of the GC responses elicited by SARS-CoV-2 mRNA vaccines in healthy and immunocompromised individuals has not yet been performed due to the challenge of directly probing human lymph nodes. In this study, through a fine-needle-aspiration-based approach, we profiled the immune responses to SARS-CoV-2 mRNA vaccines in lymph nodes of healthy individuals and kidney transplant (KTX) recipients. We found that, unlike healthy subjects, KTX recipients presented deeply blunted SARS-CoV-2-specific GC B cell responses coupled with severely hindered T follicular helper cells, SARS-CoV-2 receptor-binding-domain-specific memory B cells and neutralizing antibodies. KTX recipients also displayed reduced SARS-CoV-2-specific CD4 and CD8 T cell frequencies. Broadly, these data indicate impaired GC-derived immunity in immunocompromised individuals, and suggest a GC-origin for certain humoral and memory B cell responses following mRNA vaccination.
HEALTH
docwirenews.com

Discovery and Mechanism of SARS-CoV-2 Main Protease Inhibitors

J Med Chem. 2021 Sep 27. doi: 10.1021/acs.jmedchem.1c00566. Online ahead of print. The emergence of a new coronavirus, severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2), presents an urgent public health crisis. Without available targeted therapies, treatment options remain limited for COVID-19 patients. Using medicinal chemistry and rational drug design strategies, we identify a 2-phenyl-1,2-benzoselenazol-3-one class of compounds targeting the SARS-CoV-2 main protease (Mpro). FRET-based screening against recombinant SARS-CoV-2 Mpro identified six compounds that inhibit proteolysis with nanomolar IC50 values. Preincubation dilution experiments and molecular docking determined that the inhibition of SARS-CoV-2 Mpro can occur by either covalent or noncovalent mechanisms, and lead E04 was determined to inhibit Mpro competitively. Lead E24 inhibited viral replication with a nanomolar EC50 value (844 nM) in SARS-CoV-2-infected Vero E6 cells and was further confirmed to impair SARS-CoV-2 replication in human lung epithelial cells and human-induced pluripotent stem cell-derived 3D lung organoids. Altogether, these studies provide a structural framework and mechanism of Mpro inhibition that should facilitate the design of future COVID-19 treatments.
MEDICAL SCIENCE
yale.edu

For unvaccinated, reinfection by SARS-CoV-2 is likely, study finds

Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, there has been much uncertainty about how long immunity lasts after an unvaccinated person is infected with SARS-CoV-2. Now a team of scientists led by faculty at Yale School of Public Health and the University of North Carolina at Charlotte have an answer: Strong protection following natural infection is short-lived.
SCIENCE
gastroenterologyadvisor.com

Seroconversion Rates Post SARS-CoV-2 Vaccination in Patients With Immune-Mediated Inflammatory Diseases

After vaccination against SARS-CoV-2 infection, patients with immune-mediated inflammatory diseases (IMID) have decreased seroconversion rates, which may be impacted by certain immune-modulating medications, according to results of a systematic review published in Autoimmunity Reviews. Investigators searched electronic databases to identify studies that reported SARS-Cov-2 seroconversion rates following SARS-CoV-2 mRNA vaccination...
SCIENCE
docwirenews.com

SARS-CoV-2 Vaccination and Immune Thrombocytopenia in de novo and pre-existing ITP patients

Blood. 2021 Sep 29:blood.2021013411. doi: 10.1182/blood.2021013411. Online ahead of print. Cases of de novo immune thrombocytopenia (ITP) – including a fatality – following SARS-CoV-2 vaccination in previously healthy recipients led to studying its impact in pre-existing ITP. In this study, four data sources were analyzed: the Vaccine Adverse Events Reporting System (VAERS) for cases of de novo ITP; a ten-center retrospective study of adults with pre-existing ITP receiving SARS-CoV-2 vaccination; and surveys distributed by the Platelet Disorder Support Association (PDSA, United States) and the United Kingdom (UK) ITP Support Association. Seventy-seven de novo ITP cases were identified in VAERS, presenting with median platelet count of 3 [1-9] x109/L approximately 1-week post-vaccination. Of 28 patients with available data, 26 responded to treatment with corticosteroids and/or intravenous immunoglobulin (IVIG), and/or platelet transfusions. Among 109 patients with pre-existing ITP who received a SARS-CoV-2 vaccine, 19 experienced an ITP exacerbation (any of: ≥50% decline in platelet count, nadir platelet count <30×109/L with >20% decrease from baseline, and/or use of rescue therapy) following the first dose and 14 of 70 after a second dose. Splenectomized persons and those who received 5 or more prior lines of therapy were at highest risk of ITP exacerbation. Fifteen patients received and responded to rescue treatment. In surveys of both 57 PDSA and 43 UK ITP patients, prior splenectomy was associated with worsened thrombocytopenia. ITP may worsen in pre-existing ITP or be identified de novo post-SARS-CoV2-vaccination; both situations responded well to treatment. Proactive monitoring of patients with known ITP, especially those post-splenectomy and with more refractory disease, is indicated.
SCIENCE
docwirenews.com

Performance of the T-SPOT.COVID test for detecting SARS-CoV-2-responsive T cells

Int J Infect Dis. 2021 Sep 30:S1201-9712(21)00778-5. doi: 10.1016/j.ijid.2021.09.073. Online ahead of print. OBJECTIVE: This study evaluated the performance of the T-SPOT.COVID test for identifying SARS-CoV-2-responsive T-cells in subjects with SARS-CoV-2 infections. METHODS: The T-SPOT.COVID test uses ELISpot interferon-gamma release assay (IGRA) methodology to measure T cell responses to SARS-CoV-2...
SCIENCE
natureworldnews.com

Bats Found in Laos Carry Virus Strikingly Similar to SARS-Cov-2

Sources claims that researchers have discovered coronaviruses in Laotian bats that appear to be the closest known relatives of SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19. According to Bloomberg, the findings are being evaluated for publication in a Nature journal. Researchers from the Pasteur Institute in France and the University of...
WORLD

Comments / 0

Community Policy