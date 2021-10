The British cyclist Joss Lowden has broken the UCI hour record by covering a distance of 48.405km at the Grenchen velodrome in Switzerland. The 33-year-old added almost 400 metres to the previous mark of 48.007km set by the Italian Vittoria Bussi at altitude in Aguascalientes, Mexico in 2018. Lowden was up on the required time throughout virtually all her attempt, having gained confidence by breaking the record in training earlier this year.

CYCLING ・ 10 DAYS AGO